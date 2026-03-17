Cincinnati gas prices soaring to $3.79 at many stations

CINCINNATI — With the continued attacks on Iran, Israel and other nearby countries, a spike in gas prices seemed inevitable.

And as expected, Cincinnati area gas prices are on the rise again, to their highest level since the summer of 2024, according to YCharts, which analyzes government data.

Pump prices at many Southwest Ohio gas stations are jumping from $3.49 to $3.79 a gallon.

That's almost a 30-cent jump and brings local gas prices to their highest level of the year, and matches AAA's national average gas price.

Watch as we demonstrate apps that can save money on your next fill-up:

How to save on gas, as Iran war sends oil prices soaring

Crude oil up, Strait of Hormuz blockade

The attacks in and around Iran have sent the price of a gallon of crude oil up sharply, from $60 in February to $100 in mid-March. Attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, which handles 20% of the world's oil daily, is only compounding the problem.

Add to that the fact that gas prices typically start rising in early March due to increased consumer demand (such as spring break travel), and you have a recipe for pump prices approaching $4 a gallon, unless crude falls.

Related: With gas prices climbing, here's how to save money at the pump this spring

Drivers WCPO spoke with in recent days said they knew Iran was the reason for the spike — but they were not happy about paying more.

"We are going to a hockey tournament this weekend, driving an hour away and not thrilled to be paying a lot more. But it is what it is," said one driver filling up in Newport, Kentucky.

Some possible solutions

President Trump is promising to insure tankers willing to take the risk of passing through the strait and is offering them Navy protection. He is also asking other countries to help.

The U.S. is also joining a coalition of nations that will be opening their strategic reserves in the next few weeks, to increase oil supplies.

There is also some talk in Congress of suspending the gasoline tax temporarily.

For now, though, your fillup will cost you $1 more per gallon than it did a month ago, costing the average driver another $15 to $20 per fillup.

See the latest Cincinnati-area gas prices on the interactive WCPO gas price map, powered by GasBuddy.

As always, don't waste your money.

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