Party City is back — now inside Tri-State Staples stores

CINCINNATI — After filing for bankruptcy and closing most of its locations, Party City is staging a comeback — this time with a twist. The retailer is setting up shop inside Staples stores across the country, including right here in the Tri-State.

The new partnership brings party supplies into 700 Staples locations nationwide, allowing customers to pick up notebooks, print invitations, make Amazon returns — and yes, leave with a piñata.

What You’ll Find in Stores

Darren Dooley, manager of the Staples in Mason, says the Party City section has been a hit with shoppers since its recent debut.

“We have a large selection of party essentials, and also a huge array of party balloons,” Dooley said.

The colorful displays are already turning heads. Penny Stewart, shopping at the Mason location, noticed the new section right away.

“I think it’s great — this is my first time here since Party City opened inside,” Stewart said. “You’ve got printing, Amazon returns, and now party supplies. I think it’s great.”

Why the Timing Matters

The timing is no accident. The rollout lands just in time for graduation season. Shoppers can grab balloons, décor, and party favors, then head to Staples’ same-day printing services for invitations, banners, and posters.

Dooley says the move isn’t just adding products; it’s bringing in more foot traffic.

“100% — people are excited to see it. It’s really brought back a lot of customers to this area,” he said.

How to Save Money

To celebrate the launch, Staples and Party City are offering several promotions:



Buy 2, get 1 free on foil balloons

$5 off a $25 party supplies purchase

40% off print items, including invitations, banners, and posters

Balloon bouquets starting at $19.99

Before You Go

Not all Staples locations have a Party City section yet, so check online before visiting to avoid wasting a trip. The company says the rollout will continue, with more stores getting Party City inside by year’s end.

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