With gas prices climbing, here's how to save money at the pump this spring

Gas prices are rising, and drivers are already feeling the pinch.

In the Cincinnati area, gas prices have soared to $3.49 a gallon in many areas — up from $2.79 just 3 weeks ago — as tensions in the Middle East push crude oil prices higher and seasonal demand increases.

For many drivers, that means rethinking their spending.

"I budget to get my gas so I know I gotta save up 20 dollars to go fill up," Shanice Davis said, while filling her car.

When prices are lower, drivers say it frees up money for other things.

"I could maybe go out to dinner more or do more fun things like sports games or stuff like that," another driver said.

Here are several strategies that can help stretch your gas budget further this spring.

WATCH as drivers explain how they save money on gasoline:

How to save on gas, as Iran war sends oil prices soaring

Download a gas-saving app

Apps like Waze can help you find the cheapest gas near you in real time. Driver Katie Miller relies on it regularly.

"It gives you options for the cheapest gas near you, and I just click for the cheapest one," Miller said.

WCPO/GasBuddy GasBuddy

GasBuddy is another option that lets you check prices in real time before you pull into a station.

Meantime, the app Upside offers cash back on gas purchases at thousands of participating stations (though not at Kroger, because it has its own savings program).

WCPO/Upside Upside App

Use a gas rewards credit card

NerdWallet's Sarah Rathner recommends finding a credit card that earns at least 3% back on gas purchases.

"A lot of cards that earned more cashback or travel rewards on gas also earn points on things like dining or travel," Rathner said.

NerdWallet recommends choosing a card that earns points at any gas station — not just one specific brand.

"Most drivers are not loyal to one particular gas station company because you fuel up as you travel. It's going save you with the pump when you use those pumps, but most of the time, you're not going to," Rathner said.

Stack savings with Kroger Fuel Points

If you shop at Kroger, you can turn grocery trips into savings at the pump.

Fuel Points take 10 cents off per gallon for every 100 points earned, and bonus offers can stack your savings — including 4x fuel points on Fridays and 5x points for Boost members.

Amazon Prime member gas savings

Another discount program, Earnify, offers Prime members 10 cents off every gallon of gas. Amazon states this program could save Prime members an average of nearly $70 a year on gas.

How to redeem your Prime gas savings



Download the Earnify app

Link your Prime account to the app

Find participating gas stations near you

Start saving at the pump at participating BP, Amoco and AMPM stations

Amazon Prime

Understand why spring prices rise

Even setting aside Middle East tensions, spring is historically when gas prices climb. AAA spokesperson Aixa Diaz explained the seasonal pattern.

"Springtime is when you've got spring break travelers. You've got gasoline demand going up. The weather's getting nicer, more people want to get out. And also summer blend gasoline will hit the market soon, and that's a more expensive blend of gasoline," Diaz said.

Finally, don't stop at the first station you see, unless your car's tank is near empty.

Driver Tracy Wright keeps it simple — she never pulls into the first station she spots, she watches to see the 2nd or 3rd for a better deal.

"I look for the lowest price. Find a station that's lower and you go there," Wright said.

We're using some of these strategies ourselves and taking them straight to the pump. That way you don't waste your money.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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