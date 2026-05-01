Save on Mothers Day flowers, despite tariffs and price hikes

Early May is one of the busiest times of the year for florists and garden centers as they gear up for Mother’s Day.

"You’ve got shrubs in bloom, you’ve got trees in bloom, you’ve got flowers. You’ve got all kinds of options for mom or for just planting in the yard," said Chris McKeown, owner of Denny McKeown’s Bloomin Garden Centre.

Despite price hikes in recent years, 45% of those shopping for Mother’s Day plan to gift flowers, according to data from RetailMeNot. That’s up from 38% last year.

Watch as a garden center owner and florist show how to save money but still get beautiful flowers:

Save on Mothers Day flowers, as weather, tariffs raise prices

But wait too long and that floral arrangement can cost you.

The average cost nationwide to send a special Mother’s Day bouquet is $65.10, according to FinanceBuzz.

"Farmers all across the country were also hit by tariffs, which raised the prices of tulips and ranunculus and a lot of the spring bulbs," said Gwynn Hamilton, a horticulture instructor at Virginia Tech. "I think flower farmers are trying their best to keep prices low."

If you love a bouquet...

A vibrant bouquet is bound to make the moms in your life smile.

Hamilton, a flower farmer herself, said savvy shoppers can cut costs by skipping the vase and opting for a wrapped bouquet instead.

"Because certainly you have something at home that you can use as a vase," she said.

For those still set on sending a traditional bouquet, RetailMeNot’s Stephanie Carls said timing and delivery choices make a big difference in price.

"Inside the week of, you are definitely paying for timing. That delivery fee is what is going to get you," she said.

Carls recommends switching to pickup when possible and stacking promo codes on top of cashback offers.

For more savings, Hamilton said smaller arrangements are less pricey but just as meaningful.

"Cuties, shorties, minis, all the names — that gets flowers in your hand at a low price point," she said.

Floral gifts that last

For a gift that lasts longer than cut flowers, McKeown likes a hanging basket.

"The nice thing about hanging plants, they’re weather-proof because you can move those around," he said.

McKeown said the best floral gifts are ones that keep on giving long after the holiday.

"If you were to get mom a perennial flower, that's one that comes back from its roots every year," he said. "Or say a flowering shrub like a lilac. That's something mom is going to enjoy for years to come."

Hamilton recommends the gift of gardening — something you and mom can enjoy together.

"An experience is a wonderful gift, especially if you can join your mom in the experience," Hamilton said. "We're going to spend the day in the garden. I have loaded you up with tomato plants or flowers or bulbs and let's go to town."

Houseplants are trendy and last for months or years with proper care.

"You have orchids, you have succulents, maybe even a small herb garden," Carls said.

Whatever you choose, McKeown offered one final piece of advice: Avoid gifts that create unwanted work for mom.

"You don't want to give mom work. She's been working all your life for you," he said.

Whether mom's a fan of bouquet beauty, or hardy houseplants, there’s an affordable option for your budget, so you don’t waste your money.

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