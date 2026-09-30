Modern-day pickpocket: Here's what to know about 'ghost tapping'

As more shoppers embrace tap-to-pay technology, cybersecurity experts are warning consumers about a potential scam known as "ghost tapping."

It has nothing to do with Halloween. Rather, it is a form of digital theft that can occur without a criminal ever physically taking your wallet.

Contactless payments have become increasingly common, allowing people to pay by tapping a credit card, smartphone, or smartwatch at checkout.

The technology is fast, convenient, and generally considered secure. But experts say consumers should still be aware of emerging threats.

"It's a scary world we live in," said consumer Devon Brand after learning about the risks associated with contactless payments.

WATCH as a cybersecurity expert shows how thieves can now tap into your credit card:

'Ghost tapping' scam worsens: How to protect your credit card

Dave Hatter, a cybersecurity consultant with Intrust IT, describes ghost tapping as the modern version of pickpocketing.

"Instead of the old days where I bump into you and try to steal the wallet out of your pocket, now I am trying to bump into you and I am trying to read those cards," Hatter said.

While he stresses that consumers should not panic, he said the threat is real, especially in crowded environments where criminals can blend into the crowd.

"I wouldn't lose sleep over it, but there is a real risk," Hatter said.

Warning signs to watch for

The Better Business Bureau has warned consumers about tap-to-pay scams and recommends monitoring accounts for suspicious activity.

Potential red flags include:



Small, unfamiliar "test" charges on your credit card statement

Merchants using tap-to-pay systems without clearly displaying the transaction amount

Unexpected charges appearing after visits to festivals, markets, concerts, or while using public transit

How to protect yourself

Security experts recommend regularly reviewing your bank and credit card statements and enabling transaction alerts whenever possible.

For added protection, Hatter suggests using a faraday pouch or RFID-blocking wallet or card sleeve. These products, which can cost as little as $10 to $12, are designed to block wireless signals.

"The devices that are inside it can neither send nor receive any outside contact," Hatter said.

However, experts advise consumers to read product reviews and choose reputable brands before purchasing.

"Something like an RFID-blocking wallet, a quality one from a quality manufacturer, is worth looking into," Hatter said.

The Identity Theft Resource Center has also told AARP that chip-enabled payment cards and digital wallets remain among the most secure forms of payment available, second only to cash.

Bottom line

Despite concerns about ghost tapping, experts emphasize that contactless payments remain a safe and convenient way to make purchases.

Still, if you frequently spend time in crowded places such as festivals, markets, transit stations, or large events, an RFID-blocking wallet or similar protective device may offer additional peace of mind and help safeguard your finances, so you don't waste your money.

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