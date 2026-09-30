Ohio lawmakers vote to suspend state gas tax, saving drivers about $7 per fill-up

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio drivers could see much-needed relief at the gas pump as early as this week, after state lawmakers voted Wednesday to suspend the state's gasoline tax for 90 days.

Republicans have been pushing to temporarily suspend Ohio's gas tax, as Indiana has done since early summer.

The bill sailed through the Senate, 26 to 5; then passed the House and now heads to Gov. Mike DeWine's desk.

DeWine has said he will sign it into law Thursday.

WATCH as we break down the savings from the gas tax suspension:

Ohio lawmakers vote to suspend state gas tax

WATCH PREVIOUS: Sparks fly as Ohio senators debate proposal to suspend gas tax

Sparks fly as Ohio senators debate proposal to suspend gas tax

Gas stations are required to pass the savings on to customers immediately, so lower prices could appear as soon as he signs the bill.

Here is what to know about the suspension:

Ohio's gasoline tax is 38.5 cents per gallon.

Ohio's diesel fuel tax is 47 cents per gallon.

Supporters say suspending the tax would give drivers relief at the pump.

Drivers interviewed Wednesday had mixed feelings — some felt the savings were not enough, while others said it would mean real savings for them.

Mixed reviews of the plan

Driver Denise Hamilton was skeptical of how much she will save.

"I don't think it would do a lot of good, honestly," Hamilton said.

But landscaper Zach Nottingham said it will help small business owners like him.

"It would be super nice, it would make business lot easier. With a landscape business, I am filling up every 2 to 3 days, and it has been 150 dollars of diesel every two to 3 days," Nottingham said.

Some Democrats have called the plan an election-year gimmick, saying it would take millions away from highway projects. But Republicans say $725 million from the state's general revenue fund would cover the losses.

For an SUV with a 20-gallon tank, the suspension would amount to savings of about $7 per fill-up. Owners of diesel pickup trucks could see savings of $12 per tank.

That way you don't waste your money.

_______________________________________

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:



For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com