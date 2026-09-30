I tracked P&G prices for more than a year. Here’s what’s costing more now

CINCINNATI — The price of everyday household essentials can change from year to year, but it can also vary significantly depending on where you shop.

For more than a year, I’ve been tracking the prices and sizes of P&G products at Kroger, Walmart and Target. This week, I returned to all three stores to see how prices compared with what I recorded in September 2025.

The results were mixed. Some prices increased, others fell and many stayed the same.

Where you shop also mattered.

Of the 12 products that could be directly compared across all three stores this year, Walmart had the lowest listed price on nine.

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Which prices went up?

Head & Shoulders 2-in-1 stood out.

A 28.2-ounce bottle cost $13.79 at Kroger last September. This year, it was $14.99, an increase of nearly 9%.

Walmart's price also increased nearly 9%, from $11.47 to $12.47.

Target's price, however, remained unchanged at $12.49.

Other increases included:



Swiffer WetJet Refills : Kroger's price increased from $16.99 to $17.99, about 6%, while Walmart's increased from $14.44 to $14.94, about 3.5%. Target stayed at $14.99.

: Kroger's price increased from $16.99 to $17.99, about 6%, while Walmart's increased from $14.44 to $14.94, about 3.5%. Target stayed at $14.99. Secret Clinical Strength : Walmart's price increased from $8.97 to $9.47, about 5.6%. Kroger and Target prices remained unchanged.

: Walmart's price increased from $8.97 to $9.47, about 5.6%. Kroger and Target prices remained unchanged. Downy: Kroger's price increased from $8.29 to $8.49, while Target's increased from $6.89 to $6.99. Walmart's price dipped slightly.

One of the most dramatic differences was Febreze Air Effects.

At Kroger, the price increased from $3.49 to $3.99, about 14%.

At Walmart, the exact opposite happened. The price fell from $3.97 to $3.44, about 13%.

Target's price remained unchanged at $3.49.

What happened when I compared a full cart?

Individual prices only tell part of the story. Small differences become more meaningful when several products are purchased together.

For the cart comparison, I narrowed the list to 10 products where I could verify the same sizes at all three stores both this year and last year.

Here's what those 10 products cost based on listed prices in September 2026:



Store 10-item cart Target $115.60 Walmart $116.45 Kroger $129.90

Target had the lowest total, but just barely. Its cart was only 85 cents cheaper than Walmart's.

Kroger's cart was $13.45 more than Walmart and $14.30 more than Target.

There wasn't one product causing the gap.

Instead, many of Kroger's prices were a little higher. Bounty cost about $3 more at Kroger than at Walmart or Target. The difference was roughly $2.50 for Head & Shoulders and $3 for Swiffer WetJet refills.

Those smaller differences added up to roughly $14 across the 10-item cart.

Here's what was in the cart

Product Kroger Walmart Target Gain Flings, 60 ct $16.49 $15.94 $15.99 Downy, 90 loads $8.49 $7.94 $6.99 Bounty, 6 Triple Rolls $19.99 $16.97 $16.99 Head & Shoulders, 28.2 oz $14.99 $12.47 $12.49 Secret Clinical Strength, 1.6 oz $10.99 $9.47 $9.49 Crest 3D White, 3.3 oz $5.49 $4.97 $4.99 Swiffer WetJet Refills, 24 ct $17.99 $14.94 $14.99 Febreze Air Effects, 8.8 oz $3.99 $3.44 $3.49 Pampers Swaddlers, 84 ct $28.99 $27.97 $27.99 Pampers Sensitive Wipes, 56 ct $2.49 $2.34 $2.19 TOTAL $129.90 $116.45 $115.60

There is an important catch: These are listed prices before sales, digital coupons or other promotions.

That means the cheapest store based on regular prices may not be the cheapest once discounts are applied.

Sales and coupons can change the math

That's especially important during major store promotions.

Kroger Deal Days runs through Oct. 6, with new deals dropping each day that shoppers can clip in the Kroger app. Shoppers can also earn 4X fuel points during Deal Days.

For shoppers, that means it's worth checking the digital coupons on your shopping list before deciding which store is actually cheapest.

Even if another retailer has a lower regular price, a strong sale or coupon could change the final price at checkout.

Tide's bottle got smaller, but P&G says the number of loads didn't

Another thing to watch is package size.

Last September, the Tide Original Liquid Detergent bottle I tracked was 105 ounces.

This September, the bottle on the shelf was 100 ounces.

Despite the smaller bottle, the listed prices were the same as what I recorded last September: $15.99 at Kroger, $15.94 at Walmart and $15.99 at Target.

P&G said it concentrated Tide's formula to provide more concentrated cleaning ingredients using fewer ounces of liquid.

The company said the 100-ounce bottle is still designed to wash the same 80 loads and that dosing instructions are provided to help consumers use the appropriate amount.

Because Tide's size changed, it wasn't included in the 10-item same-size cart comparison.

The change is a good example of why comparing ounces alone isn't always enough. For laundry detergent, checking the cost per load can give shoppers a better idea of the value they're getting.

So, how can you save?

There isn't one retailer that was cheapest on absolutely everything.

Walmart had the lowest listed price on nine of the 12 products that could be directly compared across all three stores this year. But Target's total for the narrower 10-item cart was 85 cents less than Walmart's.

For shoppers trying to stretch their budget:



Compare prices on products you buy regularly. A $2 or $3 difference matters more on something you buy repeatedly.

Check digital coupons and sales. Regular shelf prices don't necessarily reflect what you'll actually pay.

Look at unit pricing. It can help determine which package gives you more for your money.

Watch package sizes. A product may look similar even when the amount inside has changed.

Pay attention to the entire cart. Small differences across several products can add up.

Don't assume one store is always cheapest. The best option depends on what's on your shopping list and what promotions are available.

Bottom line: Don't compare sticker prices alone. Look at the price, package size, unit cost and available discounts to figure out where your money will go the furthest.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

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