Brace yourself: Here are where tariffs are already raising prices

Walmart recently said what a lot of stores have been hinting in recent weeks: It will soon start raising prices in stores due to tariffs.

But it turns out many retailers have already begun implementing price increases on imported goods.

Some of the first consumers to notice price hikes in recent weeks were Temu and Shein shoppers like Brenda Buschle.

"I buy a lot of stuff for my business. This shirt is from Temu," Buschle said.

When the new Chinese tariffs hit, she said prices on some items doubled.

"I had ordered a 3-pack of capri pants. They were $17. And they went up to $36," Buschle said.

Watch as customers and shop owners show where they are seeing higher prices:

Tariffs already raising prices on these items

Fish market owner Richard Barlion at Cincinnati's Findlay Market said his suppliers have raised some prices by 10%.

"Cod has been going up. Also halibut, that's from Nova Scotia, Canada, swordfish is from Brazil through Mexico," Barlion said.

Companies beginning price hikes

But it's not just direct-from-China items or imported food — like fish or avocados — that are starting to see tariff impacts.

A number of major retailers are now beginning to raise prices.

With a 30% tariff on Chinese imports and a 25% tariff on imported cars, several companies have announced price increases:



As U.S. warehouses start to run out of pre-tariff items, consumers like Buschle are bracing for more price increases.

"It's eventually going to run out, and they are going to have to raise prices even more," Buschle said.

If you're considering a major purchase this summer, you might want to buy sooner rather than later to avoid potential price increases.

That way you don't waste your money.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

________________________________

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:

For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com