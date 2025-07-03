Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
How Amazon Prime can get you $1 off each gallon of gas on your July 4 weekend travels

Thousands of BP and Amoco stations participating in weekend deal
Caroline Spiezio/AP
The oil producer BP company logo at a petrol station in London, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. BP's second-quarter earnings slipped 5 percent as the Deepwater Horizon disaster continued to weigh on the company. (AP Photo/Caroline Spiezio)
CINCINNATI — Amazon is rolling out a new promotion for Prime members, days before the start of its 2025 summer Prime Day sale.

The retail giant is teaming up with BP and Amoco stations to offer members $1 off per gallon of gasoline, from July 3 to July 6, one of the busiest driving holidays of the year.

In addition, Prime members will then be able to save 10 cents a gallon on future fill-ups.

How the deal works

There is one catch with the deal: You have to link your Prime account with BP's rewards program, Earnify.

One you connect the accounts, and become an Earnify member, you can get your initial dollar off discount at 7,500 participating BP and Amoco stations through this weekend.

Future fill-ups will give you 10 cents a gallon off.

Amazon - BP gasoline savings deal

How much will you save? It depends on the size of your vehicle's fuel tank.

If you drive an average sedan with a 15-gallon tank, this weekend's deal will save you $15.

However, if you drive a pickup or full-size SUV that typically have 25 gallon tanks, you will save $25 on your initial fill-up.

Note that you will need to have a BP station nearby to get the most from this offer. It doesn't make sense to drive 10 miles to a BP when you have a Speedway, UDF or Kroger fuel center down the road from your home.

You will also need to be an Amazon Prime member, which costs $14.99 a month, or $139 a year if paid annually.

But with gas averaging $3.15 a gallon this holiday weekend, according to GasBuddy, a $15 or $25 savings will be a nice break.

Prime members can CLICK HERE to sign up.

As always, don't waste your money.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

