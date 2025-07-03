Your 5-step roadmap to navigate Amazon Prime Day and competing sales

CINCINNATI — Next week marks a significant opportunity for smart shoppers looking to score deals across multiple major retailers. With Amazon Prime Day and competing sales from Target and Walmart all happening simultaneously, consumers have more chances than ever to save money — if you plan properly.

I've compiled five practical steps you can take now to prepare for these major sales events and maximize your savings.

When are the sales happening?

Prime Day: July 8-11

Amazon Prime Day has expanded beyond its original single-day format into a four-day shopping event.

"Prime members can shop millions of deals from July 8 through 11th, which is now an extended four days of exceptional savings and deep discounts across 35 categories, including apparel, beauty and home," said Andre Woodson, Amazon spokesperson.

Target Circle Week: July 6-12

Target Circle Week runs from July 6 to 12 and includes three unique "Deal of the Day" offerings every day. Members of Target's paid program, Target Circle 360, get exclusive early access to the best deals of the week starting July 5, along with free same-day delivery.

Target Circle Week will feature price cuts of up to 40% on electronics and bedding.

Walmart's Deals: July 8-13

Walmart Deals, a summer savings event, is returning with six days of online and in-store deals starting on Tuesday, July 8, at midnight ET online and at local opening times in stores, running through Sunday, July 13. The event will feature deals across electronics, home, fashion, toys, beauty and back-to-school essentials.

"Trapper Keepers continue to gain popularity, one of the old school items for back to school under $25," said Walmart's Matt Goans. "We have our crayons right now on rollback for 50 cents."

I spoke with NerdWallet's Kimberly Palmer to get your roadmap for navigating these deals.

Roadmap to maximize the week of savings

1. Create your wishlist now

Planning ahead is crucial for these time-sensitive sales events.

"That way you can make decisions quickly. In some cases, some of the biggest discounts actually go really quickly because there's limited quantities," Palmer said.

Smart shopper Cory Haucke has already been preparing her strategy.

"I think I've actually maxed out the cart, I think the cart is at 50," Haucke said. "I've been adding stuff to our cart for a couple of weeks now. And so now I have my list, and so we'll just go ahead and pull the trigger and then we can always return."

2. Check current prices

Knowing the regular price of items helps you recognize genuine discounts.

"It gives you a better sense of when those prices actually come down and you can really recognize a good deal," Palmer said.

3. Compare prices across retailers

Don't limit yourself to just one store during these competing sales.

"You also want to make sure you aren't just looking at one store, but you're shopping around and comparing prices," Palmer said.

4. Consider electronics purchases

If you've been waiting to upgrade your tech, this might be the time.

"When it comes to electronics, we see really big discounts during this week of sales ... everything from laptops, video games, AirPods," Palmer said.

5. Be selective about seasonal items

Not everything is at its lowest price during these July sales events.

"There is one exception when it comes to summer items like outdoor furniture, outdoor games, you might want to consider waiting until end of August, early September, because those items tend to see their lowest prices on summer clearance," Palmer said.

It's also important to avoid impulse purchases. These sales events are designed to encourage spending, even on items you might not need.

The key takeaway is to approach these sales with a plan. Doing some preparation now can help you make better decisions and find great discounts.

