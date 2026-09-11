Boar's Head meats starting to disappear from Kroger stores

CINCINNATI — Shoppers walking up to the deli counter at the Newport Pavilion Kroger in Northern Kentucky are getting a surprise this week. And many of them are not happy.

Popular Boar's Head lunch meat and cheese is gone from the cooler.

In its place are more Kroger Private Selection deli meats, along with some from Eckrich and a few other brands.

A bright yellow sign reads: "Boar's Head products will no longer be offered at this location. We continue to provide a variety of high quality deli meats and cheeses, including many customer favorites from our premium deli selection."

WCPO Kroger sign stating no Boar's Head

But shoppers like Emily O'Hearn say they specifically prefer Boar's Head to other brands.

"That is something that was very disappointing," she said. "My favorite cheese is Boar's Head Longhorn."

"It was gone, which was really upsetting because Pancetta is a Boar's Head meat I use in recipes," shopper David Steele told us.

Why is it gone from some stores but not everywhere?

So why is it disappearing? We reached out to Kroger and Boar's Head for comment.

Neither would give an exact reason, though industry analysts speculate it may have to do with pricing and believe Kroger stores may be discontinuing it as individual contracts expire.

Boar's Head has recently raised the price of some of its deli meats — such as Oven Roasted or Maple Honey Turkey — to $14.99 a pound. Kroger's Private Selection versions are often $10.99 a pound.

Boar's Head told WCPO in a statement: "Boar's Head remains fully committed to serving the Cincinnati community. Our products continue to be available at many Kroger stores, as well as through our broader network of local grocers. Customers can find nearby locations at www.boarshead.com/locator."

WCPO Boar's Head online locator map

A check of the online locator shows it is still available at the Kroger in Bellevue, as well as the nearby Fresh Thyme market in Newport.

You can also find it at other Fresh Thyme markets, both Jungle Jim's locations, Publix supermarkets, Dorothy Lane Market and some IGA stores.

As always, don't waste your money.

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