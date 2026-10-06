Boar’s Head deli meats returning to Kroger stores after dispute

NEWPORT, Ky. — After a four-week absence, Boar’s Head deli products are returning to Kroger stores across the Cincinnati area, after a dispute between the grocery chain and the deli meat supplier was resolved.

Shoppers visiting the Kroger store in Newport, Kentucky, are once again seeing the familiar Boar’s Head branding above the deli counter, along with stocked shelves featuring the company's popular meats, cheeses, and grab-and-go products.

WATCH shoppers react to finding Boar's Head back in stores:

Boar's Head deli meats return to Kroger stores

Boar’s Head products back on shelves

Kroger has begun restocking a wide variety of Boar’s Head items, including deli favorites such as:



Maple Honey Glazed Turkey and Ham

Ovengold Turkey

Mesquite Smoked Turkey

Golden Classic Chicken Breast

Buffalo Style Chicken Breast

Pastrami

Assorted specialty cheeses

In addition to products available at the deli counter, customers can also find packaged Boar’s Head grab-and-go items on display.

Shoppers welcome the return

Many loyal Boar’s Head customers say they were happy to see the products back after weeks of searching elsewhere.

"I think it's a great thing," said shopper Patty Lilly. "I think they got a lot of pushback when they discontinued it briefly. So I asked about it in there, and the gentleman told me they had kissed and made up. So sounds like it's all good."

Another customer said the return was long overdue.

"I was happy to see it back. Yeah, they have a good pastrami I used to buy all the time," she said.

Pricing remains unchanged

The dispute that led to the temporary removal of Boar’s Head products centered on pricing, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Despite the products returning to Kroger stores, shoppers should not expect lower prices.

A visit to the Newport Kroger found Boar’s Head deli meats and cheeses selling for approximately $11 to $14 per pound. Comparable products under Kroger’s Private Selection brand remain available at lower prices.

Bottom line

For customers who prefer Boar’s Head products, the good news is simple: after a month off Kroger shelves, the deli brand is back and being restocked at local stores throughout the region.

That way you get the deli meat you prefer, and you don't waste your money.

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