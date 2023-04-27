Bed Bath & Beyond closing sales start, but will you find great deals?

Bed Bath and Beyond's store closing sales are now underway.

But is it worth your time, and will you really find great deals?

Shoppers are flocking to the stores, though we found many, like Debbie Zimmerman, feel bittersweet about the closing.

"It's a big loss, a very big loss, just like when Toys R Us went out of business," she said.

She is also upset that thousands of workers will be losing their jobs.

More frustrating to shoppers we spoke with, though, was that the sales started with just modest 10% discounts.

"It could be better," one group of disappointed women said, coming out of the store empty-handed. "Not the best. 10% is not much at all."

Plus, the store are no longer accepting those 20%-off coupons which meant shopper Cornetta Butler saw better deals a week ago.

"To me that's not a good sale," she said. "To me a good sale is 50% off."

Any good deals yet?

In fairness to the store, deep discounts like that don't happen until several weeks into a liquidation sale.

Typically when a store starts a going out of business sale, they reset prices to the highest original list price and start taking off discounts from there.

In addition, prior sales and coupons are tossed out.

So we checked and found that shoppers were correct about a lack of great discounts, at least this early in the sale.

We saw a 24 ounce, 600 watt NutriBullet blender marked for 10% off $79 dollars, bringing it down to just over $71.

That sounded like a decent price, until we found the same 600 watt NutriBullet blender, originally $79, on sale for just $59 at Kohl's.

A Hoover Power Dash Pet Vac model FH41000 was 10% off its price of $189, making it $170 at Bed Bath & Beyond.

But we found it on sale at a lower price at Walmart.com, for $149 on one Walmart webpage, and $151 on another.

The sales will get better in the coming weeks, as merchandise gets marked down more, though the store many people loved will be gone.

As always don't waste your money.

_______________________________

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com