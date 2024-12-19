Bah humbug: Cincinnati gas prices moving up to $3.29

Just in time for Christmas and Hanukkah, the Grinch is making a surprise visit to the Cincinnati area and bringing higher prices in his giant bag.

Many gas stations throughout southern Ohio and Northern Kentucky were raising prices as much as 40 cents on Thursday, up to $3.29 in many cases.

GasBuddy reported some stations still as low as $2.69 in the Middletown and Lebanon area as of midday.

But closer to Cincinnati, the WCPO interactive gas price map was showing $3.29 at stations in Norwood, West Chester, Northgate, and other communities.

WCPO $3.29 gas in Walnut Hills

According to AAA, the average Ohio price on Tuesday was $2.99.

Why the constant up-and-down prices lately?

What is going on right now appears to have nothing to do with oil prices, or any major storm or event.

GasBuddy analyst Patrick DeHaan told our sister Scripps station WXYZ this week that oil companies are in an up-and-down pricing situation right now, where they are trying to keep prices (and profits) up during this slow season for driving.

DeHaan said they have been raising prices to $3.19 or higher late in the week, knowing that stations will soon lower them again below $3.

“The best time to take advantage of low prices are usually on Mondays and Tuesdays," he said.

The average price nationwide right now is $3.05, and GasBuddy predicts a national average of $2.95 for Christmas Day — the lowest price in four years.

But for drivers who just saw $2.95 at their neighborhood station yesterday and are now looking at paying $3.25 a gallon, that has them saying "bah humbug" just days before Christmas.

As always, don't waste your money.

