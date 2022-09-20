Watch Now
30 percent off at Remke Market's Hyde Park store, if you hurry

Everything except beer and tobacco marked down for store closing
Remke Markets is closing its Hyde Park Plaza-Oakley store. We found some great deals, but also bittersweet feelings.
IMG_1446.jpg
Posted at 3:45 PM, Sep 20, 2022
OAKLEY — Cincinnati is losing another smaller grocery store at the end of September, as Remke Market closes its Hyde Park Plaza location (technically in Oakley).

The closing means a clearance sale, but also bittersweet feelings for longtime customers who liked to have an alternative to the two big Kroger stores nearby.

Donna Brogan was among the shoppers we found checking out at Remke one last time.

"The store's been here forever," she said. "I feel like I've shopped here forever."

But the Remke Market has now kicked off a closing sale, with signs saying "Entire store 30 percent off," except for beer, gift cards and cigarettes.

IMG_1446.jpg
Remke Market Hyde Park store closing sale

And we found the sale is the real deal.

Frozen food, cereal, over-the-counter health supplies and even Duracell batteries were at 30% off — a real markdown during these inflationary times.

Most of the meat and cold cuts were already gone by Tuesday, bought by shoppers looking for bargains. Regina Fordham was among them: she loved the clearance deals, but hates to lose a neighborhood friend.

"It's been a great store you can get in and out without waiting in line, everybody's friendly, and I can get what I need," she said. "It's sad to see it go."

Store could no longer compete

Despite its personalized service, lack of lines and interesting product mix, Remke was just not able to compete in recent years with the busier Hyde Park Kroger, just a football field away, and the state-of-the-art Oakley Station Kroger just two miles away.

The chain's owner, Fresh Encounter (it is no longer locally owned), says the store "under-performed" and "did not operate profitably."

If you like its product mix, you can still find four Remke Markets in Northern Kentucky and one in Ohio, in Harrison. But there will be no locations in central Cincinnati, and longtime shoppers will miss it.

"Sad, sad, sad," one woman said, loading her car.

The store is scheduled to remain open until early the first week of October, but the way items are flying off the shelves, they may not have much left by the end of this week.

As always don't waste your money.

