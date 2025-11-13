Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval to deliver State of the City Address

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval will host the annual State of the City Address Thursday evening at Cincinnati Music Hall in Over-the-Rhine.

Last week, Pureval defeated challenger Cory Bowman to secure his reelection as the city's mayor. According to unofficial results, Pureval won with 78%, totaling more than 51,000 votes.

After his win, Pureval delivered a victory speech, saying, "The work remains ahead."

"We have to continue to prioritize public safety, continue to prioritize basic services, continue to work with this council to build more housing and create more jobs and opportunities," Pureval said in the speech.

Pureval was first elected into office in 2021, defeating fellow Democrat David Mann with about 66% of the vote. In the May primary, the 43-year-old finished with more than 82% of the vote, far ahead of Bowman, who finished in second with only about 13% of the vote.

But since that primary, a summer of violent crime changed the focus of the race into public safety. From fatal shootings to a brawl that garnered national attention, Pureval and city leaders were forced to confront rising crime statistics, creating safety plans to address ongoing violence and getting help from the state.

In October's mayoral debate, Pureval said he'd heard firsthand from residents who said they don't feel safe in Cincinnati.

"It doesn't really matter frankly, from my perspective, what the data says; it matters what's in the hearts and minds of Cincinnatians, and too many of them don't feel safe," Pureval said.

But just weeks before Election Day, the city put Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge on administrative leave as a third-party firm investigates "the effectiveness of her leadership."

When we spoke to Pureval before the election, he reiterated public safety as priorities "one, two and three" for his second term. Pureval said his other focuses include affordable housing and city services like pothole repairs and snow removal after a brutal winter revealed glaring issues with the city's plans.

Doors open for Thursday's event at 5:30 p.m. For those who can't attend, we'll be livestreaming Pureval's full speech.