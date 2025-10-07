Design for the Brent Spence Companion Bridge is nearly done, but the construction start date remains unknown

CINCINNATI — The design for the Brent Spence Companion Bridge is 60% done, Ohio Department of Transportation officials said at Tuesday's Cincinnati City Council meeting. But the exact start date for the major construction project has not yet been announced.

The project includes a new companion bridge to the west of the existing Brent Spence Bridge. Crews will re-stripe the existing bridge to three lanes instead of four to "improve safety and carry only local traffic."

Tommy Arnold, ODOT's Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project manager, discussed the three phases of the project in his presentation at the meeting. Arnold said 2024 was about the "proof of concept," 2025 is still about "project development," and 2026 is the final engineering and construction phase.

Arnold said the work schedule is being developed now, but you can expect major construction to take place in early 2026.

"So we don't have a firm date yet," Arnold said. "We say it's much more than a bridge, but there is a very exciting bridge that's part of the project."

Arnold said some utility work will be done before the year ends and discussed the 8-mile corridor along I-71/75 from the Western Hills Viaduct to the Dixie Highway in Northern Kentucky.

"The Brent Spence Bridge was re-striped in 1985, so really we've had a band-aid on the Brent Spence since then," Arnold said. "It is one of the worst bottlenecks in the nation."

According to Arnold's presentation, ODOT estimates the entire project will take 6 million work hours, 95 million pounds of steel, 700 estimated trade workers, more than 60 subcontractors and more than 220 events completed, costing $3.6 billion.

"The project is also a historic opportunity for business and workforce for those to pursue a career in construction or transportation," Arnold said.

Arnold also talked about what the companion bridge will look like, as well as what the Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky areas around the bridge will look like during the construction period.

"There will be barges that bring materials in, there will be temporary structures, especially on the Ohio side, there will be a lot of cranes added to our skyline here to build the project," Arnold said. "Ultimately, our main goal is to build it as quickly as possible to minimize disruption and to do it in a safe way for our workers and the voting public."

Mackenzie Mason, who represents the Greater Cincinnati Coalition for Transit and Sustainable Development, said she thinks organizers are trying to rush the project.

Mason and others spoke after Arnold's presentation, opposing the project in its current form. They said they're concerned that the companion bridge will bring in more traffic and hurt the environment.

WATCH: Mason tells us more about her concerns with the bridge project after Tuesday's city council meeting

Environmental concerns raised over major bridge construction project

"Traffic is a big source of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States, also air pollution and so I'm worried that's not being taken into consideration," said Dr. Amy Townsend-Small, professor in the School of Environmental and Sustainability at the University of Cincinnati.

Despite the pushback, the Federal Highway Administration said that the project has "no significant impact on the environment."

We asked Cincinnati City Councilmember Meeka Owens about whether or not voters have a voice on the remaining 40% of the project.

"Taxpayers are paying for this project, the city of Cincinnati is investing in this project as well, so I think ODOT has shown that they're being faithful in engagement," Owens said.

There will be public meetings happening this month, starting Oct. 21 at Longworth Hall. Each meeting runs from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The first meeting will be asking for feedback about what you want to see along the I-75 corridor on Mitchell Avenue, Northside, and South Cumminsville. On Oct. 22, they'll be asking for your feedback for Hopple Street, Queensgate, West End and Downtown.

There will be additional meetings happening at 6 p.m. on Oct. 23 and Oct. 27 for all areas.