Potential Warren County Fairgrounds sale sparks community debate

LEBANON, Ohio — The Warren County Fairgrounds has been the site of summer fairs and community events for nearly 176 years, but this week it hosted something different: a debate over its future.

Dozens of residents packed Thursday night's open house to hear and share their thoughts on the city of Lebanon's "master plan" if their desired purchase of the fairgrounds is approved. If the sale goes through, it would make the fairgrounds the only city-owned fairgrounds in Ohio.

The city of Lebanon, which wants to purchase the property from the county, envisions major improvements, including potentially a new horse arena, updated campgrounds and possibly some mixed-use developments.

In late January, the City of Lebanon and the county sent a letter of intent to the Warren County Agricultural Society board stating the city intended to purchase the Warren County fairgrounds.

"We also have a vested interest in the fairground property, as it is in the center of our city," said Lebanon Mayor Mark Messer. "To be developed in a way that is congruent with not only our heritage, but also the desires of the 4-H community, the desires of the ag community, the desires of the horsemen association."

Messer said the city invested about $40,000 in the master plan, hoping to complete it in time to apply for state capital grants, though he said that timeline may not be feasible given the current buying structure.

But not all residents are convinced the sale is the right move. Crystal White questioned the transparency of the ongoing process to purchase the land.

"It almost feels like they're trying to shove something through — trying to hide stuff," White said.

Leslie Miller said she had broader concerns about potential government overreach.

"This sale is infringing on the rights of the people, and when you have a government infringing on the rights of the people, the people need to make a stand," Miller said.

Messer defended the city's transparency efforts, saying the city has tried to communicate with all stakeholders, including the harness horsemen association, agricultural society and Warren County officials.

"I really feel like [Lebanon] has been at the forefront of transparency," Messer said. "City council meetings are open. Anybody can come to city council meetings. I don't think one person has showed up to city council to make a statement about this."

However, some community members see potential in the city's plan.

Karen Cornwell, a 4-H advisor, told us she believes the fairgrounds could benefit from city investment.

"We have seen [kind] of falling apart of our fairgrounds, and to see that the city wants to come in and help rebuild this program back to its glory days, I think that's very exciting," Cornwell said.

The Warren County Agricultural Society voted down the proposal 6-5, but Messer said the city will continue trying.

"The city will pursue the purchase," Messer said. "That deal will be signed. My assumption is that we'll be challenged and then a judge will decide."

Warren Miller, a 4-H program participant, said he was not completely opposed to the new ideas.

"I think some of them are good," Miller said. "But my main concern is that the city doesn't have to be willing to do that. The AG society and the county commissioners both carry that power."

The Thursday night meeting was designed to gather community input on the master plan through QR codes and written feedback, which the city plans to incorporate into its proposal.

"We had to start with something," Messer said.