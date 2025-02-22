Sources: FC Cincinnati signs Luca Orellano to 5-year contract just one day before MLS season opener

CINCINNATI — Just one day before FC Cincinnati's MLS season opener, sources tell WCPO 9 Sports the club has signed Luca Orellano to a new five-year contract.

The 2024 MLS All-Star came to Cincinnati from Brazilian side Vasco da Gama last season, scoring 11 goals and contributing seven assists in 36 games while on loan. FCC permanently acquired Orellano in December, but the Argentine was a brief holdout at the start of preseason training due to contract negotiations.

His new contract, set through 2029, is a Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) deal, meaning he won't count as one of FCC's Designated Players. It'll allow the club to construct its roster around the league's new U22 initiative with two DPs in Kevin Denkey and Evander, four U22 players and $2 million in additional General Allocation Money (GAM).

Ahead of Cincinnati's MLS opener, Coach Pat Noonan said Orellano is considered "day-by-day" because he was unable to train consistently leading up to the team's Concacaf Champions Cup match against Motagua Wednesday. An availability report Friday night lists Orellano as out on Saturday.

FC Cincinnati faces the New York Red Bulls at TQL Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.