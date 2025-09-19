Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Let's Talk Batavia: Join us to meet our new GMTS anchor Frank Mazullo and to discuss issues in your community

Let's Talk with Frank in Batavia
WCPO
Join as at our Let's Talk event in Batavia.
Let's Talk with Frank in Batavia
Posted

BATAVIA, Ohio — Join our new Good Morning Tri-State anchor, Frank Marzullo, for an in-person community conversation this Thursday.

Marzullo will host our first "Let's Talk" session from 3 to 6 p.m. at The Bean and Brew on Main Street in Batavia, creating an opportunity for you to share what's on your mind and discuss issues affecting your community.

The event is designed to bring together community members to find solutions to concerns and give residents a direct line to share their stories and perspectives.

Whether you have questions about local issues, want to discuss what's happening in your neighborhood, or simply want to meet our newest anchor, join us!

The Bean and Brew is located at 97 E. Main Street in Batavia. No registration is required for the event.

Scripps News On The Scene

More local news:
Cincinnati imam detained by ICE, Ayman Soliman, has been released from jail Not just Ohio. Another state is now investigating Thin Blue Line Benefits Hamilton County residents question action on crime at public meeting

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.