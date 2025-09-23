Several streets to be closed in Cincinnati this weekend for Kroger Street Festival, Cincinnati Walks for Kids

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati is sure to be busy this weekend, with a lineup of events causing streets to be closed throughout the city.

Kroger Wellness Festival is back for another year of fitness sessions, wellness experiences, celebrity appearances and more.

The festival officially kicks off Friday and ends Saturday, but the Cincinnati Department of Transportation and Engineering is preparing for the wellness event by closing several streets ahead of time.

Starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, the following streets will be closed, according to the department:



Fifth Street between Walnut Street and Columbia Parkway

Columbia Parkway between Downtown and Sixth Street Ramp

Sycamore Street between Sixth Street and Fourth Street with access to garages available

Broadway between Fourth Street and Sixth Street

Lawrence Street

Sentinel Street also closes at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Streets will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday, the department said.

A marked detour will be in place directing motorists to northbound I-71 and I-471. In a press release, the department said drivers are reminded to use caution around the event site and use alternate routes if possible.

For more information on the Kroger Wellness Festival, including details on celebrity attendees and free events, check our story here.

The Cincinnati Children's Hospital will host its annual Cincinnati Walks for Kids event on Sunday.

The following streets will close at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, the department said:



Mehring Way between Johnny Bench Way and Rode Street

Elm Street south of Second Street

Race Street south of Second Street with access to garages available

Rosa Parks Street south of Second Street with access to garages available

Central Avenue between West Pete Rose Way and Mehring Way

West Pete Rose Wat between Central Avenue and Rose Street

Smith Street

Those streets will open at approximately 11 a.m., according to the department. Joe Nuxhall Way will also be closed between Second Street and Mehring Way from 3 a.m. to 1 p.m.