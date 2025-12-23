Deeper Roots Coffee to open fifth location in downtown Cincinnati's Mercantile building

CINCINNATI — Deeper Roots Coffee announced this past week that it's opening its fifth location in Cincinnati.

The coffee roastery, which first started in 2011 and locally roasts its coffee in West End, said it will be opening a coffee bar in the Mercantile Building, located at Fourth and Walnut streets in downtown Cincinnati. The Mercantile Building, which is home to the Mercantile Library, was originally built over a century ago and was recently restored with new luxury apartments.

The upcoming location spans 1,700 square feet and is set to open in spring 2026, according to Jon Lewis, co-founder and director of community engagement at Deeper Roots.

In a social media video alongside Model Group Properties, Lewis said how they're excited for the new coffee bar because it allows Deeper Roots to enter "an entirely different quadrant of downtown."

"Every neighborhood deserves great coffee, specialty coffee in every pot, a local spot on every block," Lewis said.

The Mercantile location will be accessible for those walking through downtown, but it will also allow Mercantile residents to grab a cup of Joe without needing to step outside.

Other than the Mercantile location, Deeper Roots has a nearby coffee bar located further west on Fourth Street near Central Avenue. Deeper Roots also has coffee bars in Montgomery, Findlay Market in Over-the-Rhine and Oakley, which is home to Deeper Roots' first coffee bar. You can also get Deeper Roots' coffee at Daylily, a bodega and sandwich shop in Columbia-Tusculum owned by Jose Salazar.

