Joel McHale, Rob Lowe, All-American Rejects, Third Eye Blind headed to Cincy for Kroger Wellness Festival

CINCINNATI — The Kroger Wellness Festival returns in September with a host of celebrity attendees and free concerts.

The festival will be held from Friday, Sept. 26 through Saturday, Sept. 27 this year. Each day it will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fifth Street downtown.

Here's a look at who will appear through the festival weekend:



Hollywood actor Rob Lowe

Actor and comedian Joel McHale

World-renowned chef Alex Guarnaschelli

World Series Champion Alex Rodriguez

Two-time Olympic medalist Laurie Hernandez

Eleven-time Olympic medalist Allyson Felix

MMA star Dustin Poirier

"The Kroger Wellness Festival is a family-friendly event for anyone wanting to prioritize their well-being through fun, interactive experiences," said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health, in a press release. "This free event is a great opportunity for people to learn about and incorporate food as medicine, fitness, mindfulness and overall healthy habits into their lifestyle."

Attendees of the festival will be able to enjoy over 200 different experiences surrounding different pillars of wellness, including fitness sessions, cooking demonstrations, celebrity panels and live music across five stages.

One of those live performances will be by the iconic pop-punk band All-American Rejects, while another will be by 90s-era alternative band Third Eye Blind.

The All-American Rejects will perform at the festival Friday night, while Third Eye Blind will take the stage Saturday night.

There will also be panels that tackle conversations around healthy travel hacks, tips for optimizing your mood and energy and discussions around not letting one's disability limit goals.

According to Kroger Health, a full schedule of events will be released later in August.