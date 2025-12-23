Police: 8 injured, including 5 children, in Middletown crash

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Eight people, including five young children, were injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday in Middletown, according to Middletown police.

At 7:04 p.m. Monday, Middletown police said crews received reports of a traffic crash at the intersection of Verity Parkway and North Carmody Boulevard.

Middletown police and fire found two vehicles with a total of eight individuals, five of whom were young children aged 3-16, according to Middletown Police Sgt. Ryan Rogers.

Both drivers were 39-year-old women, according to Rogers.

Each sustained injuries varying from minor to critical, according to the release.

All were transported to local hospitals, and their conditions are unknown at this time, according to the release, but Rogers said no one has died from their injuries.

The cause of the crash has not been determined, and multiple factors are being considered, according to the release.

The crash is under investigation by the Middletown Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Butler County Severe Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Rogers at 513-425-7918.