KHSAA adopts 35-second shot clock starting in 2027-28 for varsity hoops

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control voted Wednesday to adopt a 35-second shot clock for varsity boys and girls basketball teams starting in the 2027-28 season.

We confirmed the news with St. Henry Athletic Director Jim Demler, a KHSAA Board of Control representative for Regions 9-16.

Brian Milam, KHSAA Communications and Media Relations Director, said the board of control voted 13-5 in favor of the shot clock.

Lloyd Memorial boys basketball coach Michael Walker said he is fully supportive of the shot clock adoption. Walker led Lloyd (26-7 record in 2024-25) this past March to its first Ninth Region final appearance since 1996.

“Now real basketball has to be played,” Walker said in a text message. “No more running offense for several minutes. The strategy is do I run a set or do I let them play in space. This will help kids learn how to play and some coaches have to change their philosophy. This will help kids translate to the next level. The past three years we played some games with a shot clock. Plus, all these kids play AAU (Amateur Athletic Union) which during live period they use a shot clock. I’m excited for it.”

Covington Catholic coach Jake Thelen, a former University of Cincinnati men’s basketball assistant coach, said he loves the decision about the shot clock.

“I think it’s great for the game of basketball at the high school level,” Thelen said in a text message. “Not much learning for us. We play fast already as it is.”

Campbell County boys basketball coach Brent Sowder said it will be a “great experience for the guys who want to play at the next level.”

Sowder said he wonders how the shot clock will be implemented and how it will be paid for by member schools, noting it’s important there is personnel who know how to properly operate the shot clock during a game.

“I could see it being difficult for some smaller schools in Kentucky so I do sympathize with that,” Sowder said in a text message. “From purely my standpoint and Campbell County basketball - I’m excited for it.”

Jordan Morey with National Federation of State High School Associations said 35 states are using the shot clock in some capacity this school year.

There have been multiple levels of discussion about the shot clock in Ohio, specifically from an officiating and operator standpoint and a financial perspective over the years.

“The OHSAA continues to monitor the start of the shot clock in high school basketball which we have done for a number of years,” OHSAA media relations director Tim Stried said. “We now have permitted two in-season tournaments in conjunction with the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association in which the shot clock is utilized. And we continue to get feedback from those events.”

