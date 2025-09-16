Burn bans issued as high temperatures and dry conditions linger

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — Burn bans are in effect in parts of Indiana and Kentucky as high temperatures and dry conditions persist.

In Indiana, Dearborn County's Board of Commissioners announced that a burn ban will stay in effect due to the continued lack of rainfall and high temperatures. In a press release, the board said these conditions have dried vegetation to the point it may easily combust and become a fire hazard.

The ban prohibits the following:



Campfires and other forms of recreation fire unless they are enclosed in a fire ring measuring at least 23 inches in diameter and 10 inches in height

Open burning of any kind using wood or any other combustible matter with the exception of cooking grills fueled by charcoal briquettes or propane gas

Open burning of any kind of debris with the exception of burning barrels with a 1/4 inch mesh top permitted from dawn to dusk only

The usage of consumer fireworks

According to the press release, anyone who violates the ban is subject to a fine between $200 and $1,000, not including court costs.

Franklin County, Switzerland County and Union County in Indiana also have their own burn bans in effect, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

Bracken County and Mason County have active burn bans in Kentucky, according to the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet.

There are no active burn bans in Ohio. Check the latest weather conditions in the Tri-State area here.