Nearly 10 degrees above normal, when will we cool?

Summer is still holding on strong here in the Ohio Valley. When will the heat truly break? Be patient because this isn't going to be a quick resolution.

Temperatures start in the low 60s this morning with a mostly clear sky. We will see a few more clouds develop this afternoon to give us a partly cloudy sky. Even with a few more clouds, temperatures will still be warm, topping out around 87 degrees. Dew points are still in the mid 50s, so it doesn't feel sticky outside.

WCPO Tuesday Outlook

You can hit repeat on this forecast for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Where should we see high temperatures in mid September? The upper 70s. All of these days will give us highs around 10 degrees above average.

WCPO Wednesday highs

And no, there are no solid rain chances in sight for our area in the coming days.

The first indications in the longer rain weather models for rain don't appear until late in the weekend or even into early next week. An area of low pressure will be influencing the Ohio Valley and Midwest but it's hard to say how much rain we'll actually get with this system. Currently, rainfall chances are running at 20-30%. Undoubtedly, the drought conditions in the area will continue to worsen.

This next area of low pressure will help bring down temperatures a little bit. By Sunday, highs will go back to around 80 degrees and stay near that threshold into mid next week. Next week is also the first week of Fall!

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Pleasant

Low: 63

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Warm again

High: 87

TUESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Mild

Low: 61

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Well above average

High: 87

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Mild

Low: 60

