Staying dry and warm the next few days

It's another mostly clear night as we approach daybreak. Morning lows will start the day in the low to mid-50s.

As the wind turns more southerly, the flow will bring in warmer air, and afternoon highs will climb into the mid-to-upper 80s by Sunday. This means the Bengals' home opener will feel quite warm, more like late summer than early fall. However, if you are up around daybreak through about 9 a.m., there's a slight 20% chance for a passing shower from a disturbance that will be out of here well before kick-off.

As the winds vary at times with an easterly component, the atmosphere will remain dry, and concerns with the lack of rainfall could increase if the drought continues to spread and impact more of the Tri-State. Rain chances will remain limited, with only a couple of slight opportunities for a passing shower over the next nine days.

Looking ahead to next week, temperatures will remain near seasonal levels, with highs in the low- to mid-80s, continuing the stretch of warm and dry weather.

THIS MORNING

Mostly clear

Calm

Low: 56

TODAY

Mostly sunny

Slightly warmer

High: 84

TONIGHT

Mostly clear

Mild

Low: 57

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Staying Warm

High: 85

