CINCINNATI — Holtman's Donut Shop announced Friday it's closing its Over-the-Rhine location.

The family-owned donut shop has been located on OTR's Vine Street for nine years. The shop's last day of business is Sunday, July 24.

"This decision has been the most difficult decision we have ever had to make," Holtman's wrote in a statement. "Thank you for your support, your love for our passion, and your company."

No reason was given for the closure of the OTR donut shop, which was located near other Vine Street staples like The Eagle, Pontiac OTR, Quan Hapa and Graeter's OTR shop.

The donut shop has been around since 1960 when a shop was opened in Newtown by Charles Holtman. Since then, multiple shops have opened around the Greater Cincinnati area by the Holtman family.

Other than the OTR location, Holtman's still has four other locations in Cincinnati — Loveland, Oakley, West Chester and Williamsburg.

