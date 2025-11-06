Flight cancellations coming: What your rights are if your flight gets cut

CINCINNATI — With the busy Thanksgiving travel season approaching, many travelers have flights scheduled.

But with Cincinnati on the list of airports required to trim flights as of Nov. 7, passengers need to know their rights if their flight ends up on the chopping block.

The FAA is reducing flights by 10% at 40 major airports, including Cincinnati, leaving fliers scrambling for more information.

Delta has posted information on its website about the flight cuts, saying it will give customers notice as soon as possible. Delta says it will offer impacted fliers changes and refunds "without penalty" during this period.

New FAA rules now require refunds

Other airlines are offering similar policies because the Department of Transportation launched new rules about refunds last year.

The policy states that if your flight is canceled, airlines must offer you a refund promptly, though you can accept a flight credit if you prefer.

"Refunds should be immediate. Used to be they weren't automatic," attorney Wayne Hassay said. "You had to fill out some forms and do some procedures, and then you had to wait. Now, these refunds should be arriving in about 7 to 20 days."

But a refund doesn't help if you need to be at your best friend's wedding on Saturday.

What you can do as a backup, just in case

The CEO of Frontier Airlines says if your travel is urgent, he recommends buying a backup ticket on another airline that you could always cancel for a credit if you don't use it.

If you do that, however, do not purchase a Basic Economy ticket, as changes could be difficult. Make sure it is a ticket that allows you to get a future credit.

One more thing to keep in mind: If your flight is canceled, there is a good chance you won't be able to find an alternate flight anytime soon, because 100 other people will be trying to go where you are going.

That's why buying a backup ticket is a good idea, or just delaying your trip if you can. That way, you don't waste your money.

