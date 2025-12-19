Better Business Bureau warns of surge in fake delivery text scams

CINCINNATI — As packages pile up during the holiday shopping rush, scammers are targeting consumers with increasingly sophisticated fake delivery notifications designed to steal personal and financial information.

The Better Business Bureau is issuing urgent warnings about a surge in fraudulent delivery texts targeting holiday shoppers who expect multiple packages. These scams have already cost consumers hundreds of dollars in the Tri-State area alone.

How the scam works

The fraudulent messages typically claim there's a problem with your delivery and urge you to take immediate action. Common tactics include:

Urgent language demanding immediate response

Requests for personal information like addresses or Social Security numbers

Fake delivery fees requiring instant payment

Threatening consequences such as returning packages to sender

WATCH: Tips experts say can protect you from the scams

How to protect yourself from package delivery scams

Local impact

Ainsley MacDougal with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Cincinnati office confirms these scams are actively targeting Tri-State residents with costly results.

"We had one woman lose $180 over Zelle because she was told that her package was being held up at a warehouse somewhere and she needed to pay a fee," MacDougal said.

Red flags to watch for

The BBB identifies several warning signs that indicate a fraudulent delivery text:

Pressure tactics like, "You need to pay right now or we're going to send your package back to its original sender."

Unusual payment requests through apps like Zelle, Venmo or gift cards

Complicated verification processes asking for sensitive information

Generic sender information without specific carrier branding

How to protect yourself

Don't click suspicious links

"I know it's a stressful time of year for everybody and you've got a lot coming in the mail potentially, but slow down and really take a minute to think before having that knee-jerk reaction of, oh, I gotta click this link, and I need to solve this issue," MacDougal said.

Verify through official channels

Instead of clicking links in suspicious texts, go directly to the carrier's official website or mobile app to track your packages. Legitimate delivery companies will never ask for payment or personal information via text message.

Report suspicious activity

If you receive a fraudulent delivery text, report it using the BBB's scam tracker. These reports help warn other consumers and track emerging scam trends.

Package theft on the rise

Beyond digital scams, the Cincinnati BBB reports an increase in package theft compared to previous years. To protect against porch pirates, bring packages inside as soon as possible after delivery.

The combination of delivery scams and physical package theft creates a double threat for holiday shoppers, making vigilance essential to protect both personal information and purchased gifts.

Have you received fraudulent delivery texts? Taylor wants to hear from you. You can contact her here:

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:



For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com