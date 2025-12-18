Return policies get pricier for holiday shoppers this year

CINCINNATI — With exactly one week until Christmas, shoppers rushing to finish their holiday lists face a new challenge: return fees that didn't exist in previous years.

For years, many shoppers shared the same attitude about purchases they weren't sure about.

"Well, we can always return," one shopper said. "It's usually pretty easy to return anything."

But NerdWallet certified financial planner Sean Pyles says that's no longer the case.

How to avoid return fees this holiday season

"According to the National Retail Federation, nearly three-fourths of all stores now charge some sort of restocking fee," Pyles said.

One big change is that more retailers are rolling out return shipping and label fees. In fact, 72% of retailers surveyed by the National Retail Federation have started charging for at least one return option in the past year.

Return fee policies at major retailers:

T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods : $11.99 per mailed package

: $11.99 per mailed package Macy's : $9.99 return shipping fee plus tax deducted from refund

: $9.99 return shipping fee plus tax deducted from refund J. Crew : $7.50 mail-in label fee

: $7.50 mail-in label fee REI : $7.99 deducted from refund to cover return shipping for standard size/weight packages

: $7.99 deducted from refund to cover return shipping for standard size/weight packages Best Buy : 15% restocking fee on opened electronics, $45 for activatable devices

: 15% restocking fee on opened electronics, $45 for activatable devices Dillard's : $9.95 label fee plus restocking fee

: $9.95 label fee plus restocking fee JCPenney : $8 label fee plus $85 or more for large item pickup and restocking

: $8 label fee plus $85 or more for large item pickup and restocking Target : Free mail-in returns with prepaid label for most Target.com items. No fee for in-store returns

: Free mail-in returns with prepaid label for most Target.com items. No fee for in-store returns Walmart : Most Walmart.com purchases have free mail-in returns. Marketplace sellers set their own policies and may charge return shipping

: Most Walmart.com purchases have free mail-in returns. Marketplace sellers set their own policies and may charge return shipping Amazon: Many returns are free for Prime members. Some categories have label fees deducted for heavy or bulky items

"Retailers had to pay twice, once to send out this item, then once to restock it. And now, given the economy, retailers can't afford that second expense," Pyles said.

But there are ways to protect your wallet.

"If you're shopping at a retailer like Target or Macy's, you might be able to avoid that by doing it in person versus sending it off to the retailer itself," Pyles said.

Eight ways to avoid return fees:

Return in person – Most label fees only apply to mail-in returns. Take the item back to the store or use a partner drop-off point to avoid shipping charges at many retailers. Use free drop-off networks – Some retailers partner with "Happy Returns" counters, UPS Stores, Kohl's (for Amazon) or other hubs that waive return fees. Join loyalty programs – Free sign-ups like Macy's Star Rewards or REI Co-op often include free return shipping, even for online orders. Know the policy before you buy – Check the retailer's return deadline, mail-in fee and restocking rules. Avoid surprises by reading the fine print at checkout. Keep packaging and tags – Original boxes, receipts and tags can often prevent restocking fees and make returns easier to approve. Bundle multiple returns – If mailing is your only option, try to combine items into one box. Some retailers charge per package rather than per item. Act fast – Shorter return windows mean the earlier you return, the better your chance to avoid both late penalties and restocking fees. Avoid opening items unless you're sure – For electronics and appliances, restocking fees often only apply if the item has been opened, activated, or installed.

Always check return policies before you buy, so there are no surprises later. And as you're opening holiday gifts, keep receipts and tags intact so you don't lose out on refunds.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI.

