Report: CVG to face reduced flight capacity starting Friday

HEBRON, Ky. — CVG Airport will see reduced flight capacity starting Friday morning as a result of cuts by the Federal Aviation Administration, ABC News reports.

According to ABC News, the FAA announced it would decrease flight capacity by 10% at over 40 major airports across the country.

The report said flight reductions will start at 4% and work up to 10%, impacting flights scheduled between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

It's unclear how many flights will be cut daily at CVG.

The report said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy spoke at a press conference Wednesday, saying the decision is a proactive measure based on staffing pressures anticipated to grow as a result of the federal government shutdown and data reviewed by the department.

International flights are exempt from the cuts, according to the report.