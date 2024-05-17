Top 9 wineries, vineyards in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI — No, we're not in Napa Valley or Italian wine country, but the Tri-State does have plenty of its own wineries that have an abundance of vino.

Whether you prefer robust reds, crisp whites or sweet dessert wines, wine connoisseurs can find something to enjoy in the area. Based off of Yelp and Google reviews, here are the Top 9 wineries and vineyards in the Tri-State:

Revel OTR Urban Winery

Located in Over-the-Rhine, Revel OTR Urban Winery specializes in small-batch, hand-crafted wines, according to its website. Revel itself offers a Sangiovese and Cabernet Sauvignon, which were both gold medalists at the 2023 Cincinnati International Wine Festival, among other wine blends. The winery also recently opened its second location within the Springfield Township taproom for HighGrain Brewing, which is set to serve as its production headquarters going forward.

Atwood Hill Winery & Vineyard

According to its website, Atwood Hill Winery & Vineyard's farm was first establish in 1918 by the Clinkenbeard family as a tobacco farm. After decades and family generations, the Morning View, Kentucky, farm formed into a three-acre vineyard in the 2000s offering French-hybrid varieties. The rural Kentucky winery offers 14 different wines, including its KY Barrel Red, which is a Chambourcin grade aged in a bourbon barrel, and Chocolate Rain, which blends chocolate and cherry flavors.

Meranda-Nixon Winery

Meranda-Nixon Winery was also once a tobacco and grain farm that has now transformed into a rural winery. Located in Ripley, Ohio, Meranda-Nixon's vineyards span 16 acres with a variety of grapes, including traminette, cabernet franc and chardonnay, among others, according to its website. Guests can enjoy a variety of wines in Meranda-Nixon's tasting room, such as the winery's sparkling catawba, the 2022 sunset white and more. For a full list of the winery's wine choices, click here.

Baker-Bird Winery

Baker-Bird Winery, which is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places, is home to the largest, and old wine cellar in America, according to its website. The Augusta, Kentucky, winery and distillery offers multiple bourbon barrel-aged wines, including the Thunder Bolt Barrel Aged Wine and Lightning Strikes, which is a white wine.

Brianza Gardens & Winery

Owned and operated by Tony Parnigoni since 2010 and opening to the public in 2015, Brianza Gardens & Winery is tucked away on 18 acres in Verona, Kentucky. Brianza specializes in dry and semi-dry wines, according to its website, but the winery also offers some sweet options. Some wine options include the Derby Hopeful 2023, which is comprised of three Kentucky-grown grapes, the Diamond 2022, which is Brianza's fruit-forward and sweetest wine offering, and the Brittany White 2023, which is a semi-dry option.

The Skeleton Root

Located in northern Over-the-Rhine, The Skeleton Root focuses on making wine with "forgotten American heritage grapes" and revitalizing the Ohio River Valley growing region, according to its website. The urban, woman-owned winery features all dry wines that are made with minimal intervention. The Skeleton Root has produced everything from a classic rose to a white blend, cabernet franc, petit verdot and more.

Seven Wells Vineyard & Winery

First opening in 2004, Seven Wells Vineyard & Winery sits in the hills of California, Kentucky. The Wehrman family grows a variety of grapes, including chardonnay, traminette, dornfelder and more, resulting in a large spectrum of wines. Seven Wells has multiple sweet offerings, such as the Appley Ever After, Blueberry Thrill and Raccoon Red. The winery also has a semi-sweet option and a few dry options. Click here for a full wine list. Seven Wells also regularly hosts live music.

StoneBrook Winery

Located roughly 20 minutes south of Cincinnati, StoneBrook Winery is a family owned and operated winery that opened in 2000 and has been producing wine since 2005. The Camp Springs, Kentucky, winery produces wine from 100% pure fruit, according to its website. The winery has a variety of fruit wines, ranging from Cherry Wine to Pear Wine and even Tropical Explosion, a season special. StoneBrook also has traditional grape wines such as a dry rose, vidal blanc, chardonnay and more. For a full list of wines, click here.

Mio Vino

A microwinery located in Deer Park, Mio Vino has an abundance of reds, whites, fruit-blended wines and more that are all fermented on site. Mio Vino also has limited edition wines such as a chocolate raspberry wine, exotic fruit, wildbeary and coconut with yuzu. Unlike some other wineries in the area, Mio Vino allows guests to help create their own batch of wine.