Taylor Swift is releasing an Eras Tour concert movie: Here's where you can watch it in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI — I think I've seen this film before ... and I did like the ending (because I got to go to The Eras Tour).

Superstar Taylor Swift announced Thursday on social media that she's taking her most recent tour to the silver screen. "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" is coming to North American theaters Oct. 13.

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon," Swift said. "Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged."

AMC will be the main distributor for the film. There are four AMC theaters in the Cincinnati area — all of which are already reporting that its theaters are "almost full" on opening night.

Here's where you can watch the movie:



AMC Newport on the Levee 20

AMC Dine-In Anderson Towne Center 9

AMC West Chester 18

AMC Classic Hamilton 8

Click here to check out the theaters and reserve a seat.

AMC said its U.S. theaters will play the movie at least four times a day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturday and Sundays.

While AMC is the main distributor, popular chains like Regal and Cinemark will also carry the movie. Here's a list of other theaters in the area that ticketing company Fandango is selling seats for on opening night.



Cinemark Oakley Station and XD

Cinemark Western Hills 14

Cinemark Florence 14 and XD

Cinemark Milford 16

CMX Liberty Luxury

Greendale Cinema in Greendale, Ind.

Lucas Cinemas 4 in Maysville, Ky.

Regal Deerfield Town Center and RPX

Regal Wilder

Showcase Cinema de Lux Springdale

To find another theater or reserve a seat at one of these locations, click here.