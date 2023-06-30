'I have been rhinestoning every night': Fans in Cincinnati go all out with Eras Tour outfits

CINCINNATI — Taylor Swift fans are going all out with their clothing choices for the pop star's Cincinnati shows.

"People don't just come to a concert," said Bethany Buchholz. "It's basically Taylor Con."

When she was able to score tickets to the tour, her husband knew he’d need to get on board.

"This is my tiered chart documenting my Swiftie journey," Alex Buccholz said holding up the chart he created listing his favorite albums.

That wasn’t all that Alex was willing to do to ensure his wife’s concert dreams came true.

"I told him, 'You pick what you want since I'm dragging you along to the concert and I will work around you," she said.

Alex picked a look that Swift had worn while touring her album "Red." The outfit involves a red "circus ringleader" tailcoat and a black top hat, as well as fishnets. Bethany has been working to create it since April.

"Every night our routine is kind of to make dinner and then sit on the couch and watch something on TV and I have been rhinestoning every night since then," she said.

There are thousands in total. Bethany spent two hours each night gluing each one on the coat by hand.

"I'm always doing crazy stuff and he thinks it's a little crazy, but will always go along with it," she said. "That's always the fun of it is just getting to do it together."

Bethany has never seen Swift live. She said she's been waiting for this moment for more than a decade.

"We've been comparing it to the excitement of our wedding day," she said.

Alex said he's most excited to watch his wife throughout the show.

"During the first concert that (Swift) had on this tour, (Bethany) watched the entire thing live-streamed on TikTok and was just sobbing the entire time," he said.

"She just has the ability to ability to express feelings that we all have in a very poetic way," Bethany said. "So I've always really related to that."

