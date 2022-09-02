WEBN Fireworks 2022: Everything you need to know

CINCINNATI — Labor Day is upon us Monday, which means it's the unofficial end of summer. It also means nearly half a million people will be swarming to the Ohio River Sunday for the Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks.

The annual fireworks display is celebrating its 46th year over the Ohio River near downtown Cincinnati. Riverfest at Newport on the Levee will take place all day Sunday leading up to the show.

Here's everything you need to know if you plan on enjoying the Labor Day fireworks:

Celebrations and Set-Up

Riverfest — which was first held in 1977 — will feature live music, a variety of food trucks and vendors, fun activities like inflatables, caricature artists and giant yard games to enjoy.

On the Ohio side of things, you can begin setting up tarps and blankets along at Sawyer Point and Yeatman's Cove beginning at noon. When reserving your spot, remember to secure your tarp down with painters tape, gaffer tape or masking tape. You're asked not to use duct tape, rocks, bricks or sand to secure your tarp. You're also asked to not bring oversized bags, luggage and backpacks. For a fill list of prohibited items, click here.

Closures and Restrictions

There are plenty of road and bridges closures on Sunday due to Riverfest and the fireworks. Most downtown streets in Cincinnati will remain open throughout the day, but on-street parking will not be available through downtown south of Ninth Street after 11 a.m. Sunday.

Here are Cincinnati's closures:



The Purple People Bridge will be closed for Rozzi's Fireworks

The Roebling Suspension Bridge and Taylor Southgate Bridge will all close at 6 p.m. to vehicles and pedestrians (Pedestrians may cross on the west side of the Taylor Southgate Bridge until 7:30 p.m.)

The Clay Wade Bailey Bridge will close to vehicles only at 6 p.m.

Local access to the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge (I-471) from Ohio will close at 7 p.m.

The Third Street exit from westbound Columbia Parkway will close at 9 p.m.

The Third Street exit from southbound I-71 will close at 9 p.m.

The exact closure times are subject to change based on traffic volumes, as well. Those heading to the celebrations are encouraged to park further in town and walk or take the streetcar to the riverfront. Those attending are also encouraged to arrive early due to the large influx of people expected to show up for the event.

Here are Covington's road closures:



All streets north of East Fourth Street from Madison Avenue to the Licking River will close to vehicles at 6 p.m.

The Fourth Street Bridge to Newport will close at 8 p.m.

Madison Avenue will remain open to allow access to public parking lots and garages until either they are full or 6 p.m., whichever occurs first. Once full/closed, Madison Avenue will be closed to through traffic north of Fourth Street. (Exceptions will be made for TANK buses, invitation holders to the Metropolitan Club and hotel guests with room keys and parking passes.)

Access to Devou Park, Kenton Hills and The Bluffs will be restricted beginning at 2 p.m. to residents and their guests only

Streets inside of the Riverfest Impact Area will not reopen and residents and guest will not be permitted to exit the Impact Area in a vehicle until pedestrians have safely cleared out and Covington Police determine that it is safe to do so. This may take up to an hour after the fireworks end.

Here are Covington's parking closures at 7 a.m. Sunday:



Riverside Drive

Garrard Street between East Second Street and Riverside Drive

Kennedy Street between East Second Street and Riverside Drive

Shelby Street

Scott Boulevard north of East Fourth Street

Greenup Street north of East Fourth Street

East Third Street east of Madison Avenue

Park Place

Court Street

Surface lots along the floodwall on Rivercenter Boulevard between Madison Avenue and Johnson Street and below the Roebling Suspension Bridge

Grass areas in Devou Park

Here are Newport's road closures and restrictions:



Riverboat Row at 8 a.m.

Columbia Street (North of Fourth Street) at 8 a.m.

Purple People Bridge at 5 p.m.

Purple People Bridge "Pagan's Path" at 2:30 p.m.

Monmouth Street (Third Street to 11th Street) at 7:30 p.m.

No parking on Monmouth Street at 6:30 p.m.

Dave Cowens Drive at 7:30 p.m.

I-471 tamps to Route 8 (Both north and south) at 7:30 p.m.

10th Street between Saratoga and York Streets at 7:30 p.m.

Fourth Street Bridge at 8:30 p.m.

All other I-471 ramps at 8:30 p.m.

Licking Pike (Route 9) north at Aspen Drive at 9 p.m.

I-471 North will remain open during the event unless the safety of motorists determines it needs to be closed.

RELATED

Top 9 things to do around the Tri-State during Labor Day weekend

Labor Day forecast: Tracking a chance for storms at Sunday’s WEBN fireworks show