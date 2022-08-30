Labor Day forecast: Tracking a chance for storms at Sunday’s WEBN fireworks show

This weekend is Labor Day weekend, the unofficial end of summer, and that means one of the biggest events of the year in Cincinnati returns: the WEBN Fireworks show at Riverfest! Unfortunately, Mother Nature looks like she may try to provide a few fireworks of her own.

As nearly a half of a million people plan to travel to the Ohio River to check out the annual show, we are seeing the potential for some showers and storms during the afternoon.

Latest computer model trends show that we will have a cold front approach us from the north-northwest Saturday night into Sunday.

The fireworks show is set to start shortly after 9 p.m. so that is the time we will keep the closest eye on.

Below are the latest runs of two different computer models and their look at future radar for Sunday around 9 p.m. Unfortunately, both have rain in the vicinity.

WCPO - Brandon Spinner European Model Future Radar for Sunday at 9 p.m.

WCPO - Brandon Spinner American Model (GFS) Future Radar for Sunday at 9 p.m.

Right now, it looks like temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s around 9 p.m.

WCPO - Brandon Spinner The current forecast for the WEBN Fireworks show!

The good news is that there is still time for this to change again! Keep checking back with the 9 First Warning Weather Team for the latest updates and changes!