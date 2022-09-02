Top 9 things to do around the Tri-State during Labor Day weekend

CINCINNATI — It's the start of a four-day holiday weekend, and there's plenty to do around the Tri-State leading up to Labor Day. Whether you want to relax before Sunday's firework show or you want to don some chain mail and joust your way through the Renaissance Festival, we're sure you can find something that will peak your interest. Here are the top nine events going on this weekend:

Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks

Launching at 9 p.m. Sunday, the Labor Day fireworks from WEBN and Western & Southern are back! It's the 46th year the fireworks display has taken place along the Ohio River. Riverfest at Newport on the Levee will lead up to the show, and there's plenty of spots along Sawyer Point and Yeatman's Cove you can set up to watch the fireworks.

WHAT: Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks

WHEN: Sunday, 9 p.m.

WHERE: Sawyer Point Park and Yeatman's Cove, 705 E Pete Rose Way, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Riverfest on the Levee

Leading up to Sunday night's fireworks, Riverfest is taking over Newport on the Levee Sunday. The event will feature live music, inflatables, local food trucks, vendors, face painting, balloon artists, a caricature artist, tie-dye activities and giant yard games.

For more information, click here.

WHAT: Riverfest on the Levee

WHEN: Sunday, Noon to 9 p.m.

WHERE: Newport on the Levee, 1 Levee Way, Newport, KY 41071

Cincinnati International Jazz Festival

Bringing more than 10 jazz artists to the Andrew J. Brady Music Center, the Ohio International Jazz Festival is hitting the Queen City this weekend. Artists performing include Nestor Torres, Gerald Albright, Eric Roberston, Avery Sunshine and may more.

If interested, tickets range in price and can be purchased here.

WHAT: Cincinnati International Jazz Festival

WHEN: Friday, 4:30 p.m., Saturday, 11:30 a.m.

WHERE: The Andrew J Brady Music Center, 25 Race Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Ohio Renaissance Festival

Grab your armor and swords because Ohio Renaissance Festival has returned. The festival steps back in time to a 30-acre 16th century English village where you can enjoy more than 150 costumed characters, a full-armored jousting tournament, swordsmen, pirates, jugglers and much more. For those interested, tickets are $28 for adults (13 years old and up), children (ages 5 to 12) are $10 and children under five enter for free. There are also options for season passes as well.

Click here to purchase tickets.

WHAT: Ohio Renaissance Festival

WHEN: Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

WHERE: 10542 State Route 73, Waynesville, OH 45068

WestSide Market

Once again bringing tons of vendors, crafters and artists to Westwood, WestSide Market is back for its September market. The market takes place in the middle of Westwood's DORA by WestSide Brewing and Nation Kitchen. This month's market also is the monthly event's last market before its November holiday-themed market.

WHAT: WestSide Market

WHEN: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WHERE: Westwood Town Hall, 3017 Harrison Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45211

The 4th Annual Cincinnati Tattoo Arts Convention

Bringing tattoo artists from around the world to the Queen City, the 4th Annual Cincinnati Tattoo Arts Convention is taking over the Duke Energy Convention Center this weekend. The convention will have tattoo contests, artist vendors, entertainment, and of course, tattoo artists giving people tattoos. Depending on the artist, you can walk up and possibly get a tattoo, or you can make an appointment ahead of time.

For more information on the convention, the artists going and to purchase tickets, click here.

WHAT: The 4th Annual Cincinnati Tattoo Arts Convention

WHEN: Friday, 2p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

WHERE: Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

Apple Cider Festival

August is over and fall is quickly on the way, so to celebrate, Hidden Valley Orchards is showcasing everything Apple Cider themed Saturday. With its Apple Cider Festival, the orchard will have every Apple Cider-flavored treat you can imagine, including apple cider donuts, fritters, ice cream, slushies and more.

WHAT: Apple Cider Festival

WHEN: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Hidden Valley Orchard, 5474 State Route 48, Lebanon OH 45036

$3 movie tickets for National Cinema Day

Trying to save money with high inflation prices? Well, this weekend you can head to the movie theater without breaking the bank. To celebrate National Cinema Day, movie theaters across the country are selling discounted tickets all day long. Some movies currently in theaters are “Bullet Train,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Minions: The Rise of Gru” and many more.

Click here to find out who is offering the $3 tickets.

WHAT: $3 movie tickets for National Cinema Day

WHEN: Saturday

WHERE: Various movie theaters

Small World Market

Featuring more than 25 vintage, handmade, craft and artist vendors, Small World Market is coming to Over-the-Rhine this weekend. Located at OTR Stillhouse near the brewery district and Findlay Market, the market is hosted by Jet Black Vintage in conjunction with Stillhouse. Other than the vendors, attendees will enjoy three DJs that will play into the evening.

WHAT: Small World Market

WHEN: Sunday, 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

WHERE: OTR Stillhouse, 2017 Branch St., Cincinnati, OH 45214