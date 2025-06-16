BrewDog Cincinnati permanently closes taproom in Pendleton

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati brewery taproom announced Monday that it is permanently shutting down.

BrewDog Cincinnati, which is located at 316 Reading Road and first opened in 2019, announced that it "made the difficult decision to permanently close."

"It's been an absolute honor to serve this city," the taproom wrote on social media. "Over the years, we've shared beers, stories, laughter and unforgettable moments, and we're incredibly grateful for every one of them."

The brewery did not say when exactly the closure is, but the taproom's website currently leads to a page reading "Oops! This page is still being brewed. It either no longer exists or is temporarily unavailable."

In its closure announcement, the taproom thanked its team members, loyal guests and partners who "brought energy, passion and good vibes into our taproom every single day."

BrewDog's taproom was known for its variety of craft beers, including its Elvis Juice Citrus IPA, Hazy Jane New England Style IPA and Cold Beer Lager. The taproom also had a large food menu fixed with wings, tacos, a variety of appetizers, burgers and more.

BrewDog first began across the pond in Scotland in 2007. The brewery then quickly expanded over its first decade, with taprooms spanning the globe. As of 2025, BrewDog has 11 different taprooms around the U.S., with more than 70 located in the United Kingdom.

While Cincinnati's location has closed, BrewDog has several other Ohio locations, including New Albany, Columbus, Franklinton and Cleveland. The brewery also has the Doghouse Columbus Hotel, which is a 42-acre hotel where the brewery brews its Headliner range and limited-edition beers.