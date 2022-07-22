Top 9 things to do in the Tri-State this weekend

CINCINNATI — The weekend is here and there's plenty of things to do, including music festivals, pet adoption events, races and more. Whether you want to dance at Paul Brown Stadium or relax with a beer and celebrate Christmas in July, there's for sure something for you to enjoy this weekend. Here are the top nine events happening around the Tri-State this weekend:

Record Fair in the Rhinegeist Taproom

It's time to get swap, spin and listen to some great music at Rhinegeist Brewery's Record Fair on Saturday. The event will have more than 10 record vendors from the Tri-State with nice record selections, as well as private collectors. Other than the vendors, there will be an old school vinyl DJ, a vintage pop-up shop from Jet Black Vintage. Other than a curated beer selection from Rhinegeist, Mazunte will be serving up tacos for attendees.

WHAT: Record Fair in the Rhinegeist Taproom

WHEN: Saturday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

WHERE: Rhinegeist Brewery, 1910 Elm Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Cincinnati Music Festival

After a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus, Cincinnati Music Festival is back in the Queen City — and it's bringing none other than Janet Jackson. The three-day festival, which has sold more than 90,000 tickets, began Thursday night at The Andrew J Brady Music Center, and music continues at Paul Brown Stadium on Friday and Saturday. Tickets can be purchased here. Other than the music itself, there are plenty of accompanying events happening around Cincinnati as well — some of which may have their own spot on this list.

WHAT: Cincinnati Music Festival

WHEN: Friday, 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Saturday, 7:30 p.m. to 12:45 a.m.

WHERE: Paul Brown Stadium, 1 Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Pups & Pints at HighGrain Brewing Co.

What's better than drinking a cold beer? How about drinking a cold beer while surrounded by dogs? Well, that's what HighGrain Brewing Co. is offering Sunday and its first-ever Pups & Pints event. The Save the Animals Foundation will be at the brewery with adoptable dogs, photos and bios of adoptable cats, raffle baskets and info for how to get involved with the foundation. If you've been looking for a furry best friend to adopt, this is the perfect event for you to attend — all while you can enjoy a beer or two.

WHAT: Pups & Pints

WHEN: Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WHERE: HighGrain Brewing Co., 6860 Plainfield Road, Cincinnati, OH 45236

Findlay Market's 170th Birthday Bash

Findlay Market has been a staple in Over-the-Rhine for more than 100 years — 170 to be exact — and it's celebrating that anniversary Saturday evening. The 170th birthday bash will feature food, drinks and artisan vendors. There will also be live music, a cake cutting ceremony, sparklers, balloon art and face painting, live screen printing and more. After the event, there will be a "North of Liberty" block party with multiple businesses in northern OTR — such as La Ofrenda, Bar Bar OTR, Rookwood Pottery and more — offering specials and discounts for customers.

WHAT: Findlay Market's 170th Birthday Bash

WHEN: Saturday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

WHERE: Findlay Market, 1801 Race Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Queen City 5K

Raising money to provide support to kids in the Greater Cincinnati area, the Queen City 5K is hosting its fifth annual race Saturday. Walkers and runners will help provide programs, resources and scholarships for grade school kids up to seniors in high school who are on their way to college through the Queen City Foundation. The 5K, which runs through downtown Cincinnati, kicks off at 8 a.m. and people of all ages can walk or run. It's $35 per adult and $20 per kid 18-years-old and under.

Those interested in participating in the race can register here.

WHAT: Queen City 5K

WHEN: Saturday, 8 a.m.

WHERE: Paul Brown Stadium, 1 Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, OH 45202

7th Annual Price Hill Creative Community Festival

Hosted by ARCO Cincinnati — a performing arts and event venue in Price Hill — the Price Hill Creative Community Festival celebrates the Price Hill neighborhood through the arts. This year's festival's mission is to "reunite our community through music, learning and togetherness," per the event's website. The festival uses collaborative arts to build more creative, equitable and connected communities, and this results in its Artist-in-Residence project ensembles, which are diverse groups that co-create brand new artworks. Other than the art, the festival will have food trucks, tours, live music and activities for all ages.

WHAT: 7th Annual Price Hill Creative Community Festival

WHEN: Friday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

WHERE: ARCO Cincinnati, 3301 Price Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45205

West Side's Christmas in July

Santa Claus is coming to town... in July... with West Side Brewing's Christmas in July celebration this weekend. The brewery, which kicked celebrations off Thursday, will be hosting a toy drive with Cincinnati Children's Hospital benefiting the Hopple Street Health Center, a special holiday beer release and more. The brewery itself will be decked out with loads of decorations, so don your Santa hat or reindeer antlers and head over to the brewery. For those that are interested in participating in the toy drive, West Side is asking people to bring a new, non-gift wrapped toy to donate.

WHAT: West Side's Christmas in July

WHEN: Friday, 12 p.m. to 1 a.m., Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

WHERE: West Side Brewing, 3044 Harrison Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45211

Hamilton Fairfield Antique & Classic Car Parade

Celebrating classic vehicles, the Hamilton Fairfield Antique & Classic Car Parade will take place Saturday in downtown Hamilton. The parade is open to all American and foreign vehicles made between 1896 and 1997 that are in restored or original condition. No modified cars or street rods are asked to participate. This weekend's parade marks the 68th annual parade, and other than the parade the event will also give out awards to best in show prewar, best in show postwar, best in class (there are 11 vehicle classes) and award of distinction.

If you're interested in registering your classic car, click here.

WHAT: Hamilton Fairfield Antique & Classic Car Parade

WHEN: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: 101 High Street, Hamilton, OH 45011

Festival 513

Celebrating its 16th year, Festival 513 is Cincinnati's premier merchant festival that annually coincides with the Cincinnati Music Festival. The festival will feature roughly 100 merchandise and food vendors and booths. The festival is hosted by the OurStory Foundation, which is a non-profit dedicated to promotion and preservation of African and African-American art and culture. Other than Festival 513, the OurStory Foundation annually hosts the OurStory Book Fair & Expo in February.

WHAT: Festival 513

WHEN: Friday, 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.

WHERE: Freedom Way and Race Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202