CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Music Festival is back this year after in-person shows were canceled due to the pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

The festival weekend — which is full of tons of events — draws thousands of people to the region each year and has an economic impact of $107 million.

Concerts will take place at The Andrew J Brady Music Center on Thursday and at Paul Brown Stadium Friday and Saturday. Janet Jackson is set to headline Saturday, and there will also be music from Ari Lennox, Fantasia, Charlie Wilson and more.

Visit Cincy is also launching a new speaker series, the Vibe Speaker Series, that is taking place during the festival too.

In past years, the festival has drawn roughly 83,000 people each night. More than 90,000 tickets have already been sold this year.

Jason Dunn, Visit Cincy’s Group Vice President for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, estimates that about 95% of guests will not be local.

Dunn said industries, including the hospitality industry, took a hit during years the festival was canceled because many industries benefit from money the festival brings in.

“Hotels, we have transportation, you have people whom are doing entertainment,” he said. “You have bands and you have restaurants. You have persons who are buying clothes. You have folks who are just coming to get some ice cream.”

Dunn thinks this year's festival will do more than just bring great music talent and entertainment to Cincinnati.

“I believe that this weekend is going to help restart, empower, encourage, inspire,” Dunn said. “But more importantly, bring people back together.”

Festival tickets are still available online, and can be purchased here.

You can also check out the full list of events during Cincinnati Music Festival weekend here.

