Cincinnati Music Festival: Everything you need to know about the three-day event

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Music Festival kicks off Thursday and the three-day event is bringing loads to the Queen City — including the legend Janet Jackson. Here's a breakdown of the biggest events and what you need to know for each day of the Queen City's biggest music festival:

Thursday, July 21

Vibe Marketplace

Offering food, shopping, art and live music, Vibe Marketplace showcases the best in the region. Other than the shopping components, attendees will see live music from Carl Thomas, Yolo Band, DJ Butch Gibson and DJ Stank.

Thursday Lineup



Arin Ray — 7:30 p.m. to 7:50 p.m.

BJ The Chicago Kid — 8:15 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Ari Lennox — 9:20 p.m. to 10:20 p.m.

Friday, July 22

Festival 513

A premier merchant festival, Festival 513 will see nearly 100 merchandise and food vendors take to Freedom Way to supplement the music festival. In its 16th year, attendees can find everything from clothing to art to decor and more.

Friday Lineup



Jonathon Butler — 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tony! Toni! Tone! — 8:15 p.m. to 8:50 p.m.

Anthony Hamilton 9:05 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Fantasia — 10:15 p.m. to 11:10 p.m.

Charlie Wilson — 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Saturday, July 23

Vibe Queen City 5K

Who doesn't love a 5K run to start off their Saturday morning? CMF is bringing the Vibe Queen City 5K to Pete Rose Way. The race — which is in its fourth year — helps provide support for kids in the Greater Cincinnati area. You can register for the 5K here. It costs $35 per person.

CMF Outdoor Museum

Featuring art from 15 artists of color, the CMF Outdoor Museum will see art displayed with the central theme of "community, unity, music and celebration." The art will be displayed throughout Washington Park in OTR from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Black Walk of Fame Induction Ceremony

Founded by Hamilton County in 2021, the Black Walk of Fame is located outside of The Andrew J Brady Music Center and recognizes those in the county and Ohio that have impacted funk, hip-hop, R&B, gospel, opera, rock and more.

Saturday Lineup



Kirk Wahlum — 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

After 7 — 8:10 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.

Tank — 9 p.m. to 9:50 p.m.

Janet Jackson — 10:10 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

The O'Jays — 11:45 p.m. to 12:45 a.m.

Logistics

There are plenty of parking opportunities surrounding The Andrew J Brady Music Center and Paul Brown Stadium. CMF has detailed the closest garages and available parking for you here.

For other need-to-knows or questions about the logistics of the Cincinnati Music Festival, you can check the festival's Frequently Asked Questions here.

For a full list of all weekend events around Cincinnati for the event, click here.