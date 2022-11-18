Top 9 things to do around the Tri-State this weekend

CINCINNATI — Though winter weather is most likely here to stay for the season, there's plenty to enjoy around the Tri-State this weekend. Whether you want to bundle up and brave the cold at the Festival of Lights or stay inside and shopping at one of the Tri-State's various vendor fairs, here are the top 9 things to do this weekend:

PNC Festival of Lights

A Cincinnati staple for now 40 years, the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden's PNC Festival of Lights has kicked off for the 2022 season. Four million LED lights will brighten up displays around the zoo. Visitors are also able to come early to see the animals before the lights are turned on in the evening.

Zoo members enter the Festival of Lights for free, and general admission tickets can be purchased here.

WHAT: PNC Festival of Lights

WHEN: Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

WHERE: Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, 3400 Vine St., Cincinnati, OH 45220

Delhi Sip and Shop Vendor Fair

You can enjoy a glass of wine, cocktail or cold beer while shopping this weekend at Delhi Parks' third annual Sip & Shop Vendor Fair. The free event will have more than 30 vendors, including Tastefully Simply, Color Street and more. The fair is the perfect way to jumpstart your holiday shopping!

WHAT: Delhi Sip and Shop Vendor Fair

WHEN: Friday, 6:30-9 p.m.

WHERE: Delhi Senior Center, 647 Need Road, Cincinnati, H 45233

Inked 2022

Have you been wanting a new tattoo? Well, you may be able to get one Saturday at Rhinegeist's Inked 2022 event. The event marks Rhinegeist's release of its Imperial Stout — aptly titled Ink. You can drink ink, and get inked by some of the best in the tattoo business including White Whale, Black Fern, Higher Love, Decorated Body and more. Artists will have pre-selected flash art available. The event will also have food you can purchase from Empanada Box.

WHAT: Inked 2022

WHEN: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

WHERE: Rhinegeist Brewery, 1910 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

The Holiday OFF Market

It's the most wonderful time of year as they say — holiday season. And with holiday season, the Tri-State has plenty of holiday markets to enjoy. Summit Park's Holiday OFF Market, will have more than 150 vendors for all of your shopping needs. Conveniently located next to the park's ice skating rink, the event will be bringing small businesses, artisans, bakers, brewers and more together.

WHAT: The Holiday OFF Market

WHEN: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Summit Park, 4335 Glendale Milford Road, Blue Ash, OH 45242

4th Annual Chili Cook Off

Nothing pairs more perfect with cold, chilly weather than a warm bowl of chili. Well, West Side Brewing's 4th Annual Chili Cook Off is the perfect way to have that match made in heaven. As chefs, cooks and chili connoisseurs whip up their killer chili recipes, you can taste test and vote on your favorite. Awards will be given out to the top three chilis, as well.

If you're interested in going, it's $10 to try all the chilis and vote. You'll also receive a complimentary beer too!

WHAT: 4th Annual Chili Cook Off

WHEN: Sunday, Noon-4 p.m.

WHERE: West Side Brewing, 3044 Harrison Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45211

Hanover Reserve Craft Show

Hanover Reserve is hosting its first-ever craft show Sunday. The free event will see some of the best local crafters in the area showing off their creations. Those interested in attending are also asked to bring a canned good or nonperishable item to donate to those in need this season, as well.

Other than the crafts, the event will have food trucks, a bar, raffles and more.

WHAT: Hanover Reserve Craft Show

WHEN: Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

WHERE: Hanover Reserve, 1905 Millvale Oxford Road, Hamilton, OH 45013

Art off the Walls: Let's Get Campy

The American Sign Museum is a must-visit in Cincinnati regardless of what's going on in town, but this weekend the venue is also hosting a fundraiser for ArtWorks. Art off the Walls: Let's Get Campy invites attendees to dress like their favorite ArtWorks murals, and campy attire is encouraged but not required. The event will also have appetizers and snacks, complimentary wine and Rhinegeist craft beer.

If you're interested in attending, you can purchase tickets here.

WHAT: Art off the Walls: Let's Get Campy

WHEN: Saturday, 6-10 p.m.

WHERE: American Sign Museum, 1330 Monmouth Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45225

AfroSwag Hair Show and Fashion Experience

Celebrating Black women, fashion, hair and art, AfroSwag Hair Show and Fashion Experience at the Duke Energy Convention Center. The event will also see Cincinnati native-turned-fashion-designer Asha Ama Bias-Daniels — who has created pieces for a diverse range of artists from Zendaya to Little Big Town — is headlining the event.

For those interested in attending, tickets can be purchased here and are $40 plus fees.

WHAT: AfroSwag Hair Show and Fashion Experience

WHEN: Saturday, 3-7 p.m.

WHERE: Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

Cincy Groove Music Festival

The Tri-State is no stranger to great music venues, and this weekend The Southgate House Revival is hosting the Cincy Groove Music Festival. The all-ages festival is celebrating five years of CincyGroove.com. Bands and artists such as 500 Miles to Memphis, Samuel Harness and Noah Wotherspoon will be performing.

If interested, tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased here.

WHAT: Cincy Groove Music Festival

WHEN: Saturday, 6 p.m.

WHERE: The Southgate House Revival, 111 E 6th St., Newport, KY 41071