'It's produced by an amazing Black women': Tri-State native turned celebrity designer returns for showcase

CINCINNATI — A local woman-turned-celebrity-fashion-designer is gracing the Queen City with her presence Saturday for a fashion showcase highlighting black women and art.

Asha Ama Bias-Daniels is a Project Runway Allstar. She said her work is inspired by "the female form and celebrates duality."

The couture designer has created pieces for a diverse range of artists from Zendaya to Little Big Town. Most recently she created 30 pieces in less than 10 days for “The Big Girls,” who back up dancers for pop singer Lizzo. That opportunity led to doing more work for the superstar.

Saturday, Asha is headlining the AfroSwag Hair Show and Fashion Experience. The event is hosted by Cincinnati Boutique Sweet Sistah Splash. Online described as an opportunity to celebrate the Beauty of Black Culture.

According to event planners, some of Cincinnati's top natural hair stylists and designers will be joined by some of the nation’s best to slay in some of the latest and greatest trends in Black hair and fashion.

Asha said she plans to showcase some never-before-seen looks from her collections “New Moon” and “Negro Solstice.”

“It's produced by an amazing Black women and you are going to see art from a ton of Black people,” Asha said. “Specifically Black woman. I think our city and our world needs more of that. Letting Black women take the lead because we are leaders and we are lovers and we are artists and we just haven’t had the platform that we deserve. I think that things like this are important to support so that we can do more of that.”

Saturday’s show is from 3-7 p.m. at the Duke Energy Convention Center. You can purchase tickets here.