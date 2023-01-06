Top 9 things to do in the Tri-State this weekend

CINCINNATI — It's the first weekend of 2023! While the holidays are over, there's still plenty to do and enjoy around the Tri-State.

Here are the top 9 things to do this weekend:

Final weekend of PNC Festival of Lights

Though the holidays are over, there's still one last weekend to spread some cheer at the PNC Festival of Lights.

WHAT: Final weekend of PNC Festival of Lights

WHEN: Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

WHERE: The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens, 3400 Vine St., Cincinnati, OH 45220

Fundraiser for Damar Hamlin at The Stretch

As Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to recover, a bar at The Banks is holding a fundraiser Sunday to raise money for his charity toy drive. As of Friday evening, the toy drive has raised more than $8 million. As the Bengals play the Baltimore Ravens, The Stretch will be donating $1 from every drink sold on Jan. 8 to Hamlin's cause.

WHAT: Fundraiser for Damar Hamlin at The Stretch

WHEN: Sunday, all day

WHERE: The Stretch, 191 E Freedom Way, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Dinosaur Adventure

The Duke Energy Convention Center is flashing back in time — all the way to the prehistoric era. This weekend you can experience Dinosaur Adventure, which will include a variety of dinosaur-themed activities. Attendees will be able to enjoy fossil searches, Jurassic jeeps, themed obstacle courses and more.

Ticket prices range and can be purchased here.

WHAT: Dinosaur Adventure

WHEN: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

WHERE: Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens game

In the final game of the regular season — and the most important game of the season so far — the Cincinnati Bengals face off against the Baltimore Ravens. Due to newly approved playoff procedures, if the Bengals lose to the Ravens, the location for Cincinnati's first playoff game will be decided by a coin toss. Despite this, the Bengals have technically clinched the AFC North.

WHAT: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

WHEN: Sunday 1 p.m.

WHERE: Paycor Stadium, 1 Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Anastasia at The Aronoff Center

Anastasia is running at the Aronoff Center from Jan. 3-15. The musical is inspired by the films, and follows the title character as she sets out to discover her past. There are various times for the show throughout the weekend, and tickets can be purchased here.

WHAT: Anastasia at The Aronoff Center

WHEN: Friday-Sunday, Various times

WHERE: The Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

WakeNSkate

It's a new year, which means it's the perfect time to pick up a new hobby. The OTR Recreation Center is hosting WakeNSkate Saturday with both an all-ages skate time and an adults-only time. There will also be free coffee and brunch bites available.

Those with an annual OTR CRC membership can enjoy the fun for free, or you can pay $5 just for the event.

WHAT: WakeNSkate

WHEN: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

WHERE: Over-the-Rhine Recreation Center, 1715 Republic St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

Throwback night with the Cincinnati Cyclones

Grab your teddy bears and stuffed animals because it's Throwback Night with the Cincinnati Cyclones. After the Cyclones' first goal against the Wheeling Nailers, fans will be able to throw the plushies onto the ice. The stuffed animals will then be given to the Cincinnati Police Department, who will then distribute them to those in need. There will also be $2 beers, hotdogs and soda.

You can purchase tickets to the game here.

WHAT: Throwback night with the Cincinnati Cyclones

WHEN: Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Fifty West Brewing 10th Anniversary

Celebrating a decade in the business, Fifty West Brewing is releasing a variety of new brews this weekend. The brewery will be unveiling the newest additions to its Remus' Revenge series, which will include five bourbon barrel releases. The brewery will also have food available to purchase from the Burger Bar or in the Beer Garden.

WHAT: Fifty West Brewing 10th Anniversary

WHEN: Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m.

WHERE: Fifty West Production Works, 7605 Wooster Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45227

CAM Kids Day: Winter Wonderland

Though it may not be a winter wonderland outside, you can still explore an artistic winter season at the Cincinnati Art Museum this weekend. Families can enjoy a scavenger hunt around the museum, other hands-on activities as well as a performance by the Price Hill Duo.

Here's a full breakdown of the day's events.

WHAT: CAM Kids Day: Winter Wonderland

WHEN: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WHERE: Cincinnati Art Museum, 953 Eden Park Dr., Cincinnati, OH 45202