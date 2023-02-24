Top 9 things to do this weekend in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI — It's the last weekend of February, and though the unseasonably warm temperatures dropped off, knowing spring is on the way is enough cause to enjoy yourself this weekend. Whether it be celebrating the start of FC Cincinnati's season or warding off bad weather for next weekend's Bockfest, here are the top 9 things to do around the Tri-State this weekend:

FC Cincinnati home opener

Soccer is back and it's time to don your blue and orange because FC Cincinnati's season is kicking off (yes, pun intended) Saturday night. For the first time in FCC's history, the team's season opener is being held at TQL Stadium, and they're facing off with the Houston Dynamo. Tickets are still available to the game itself and can be purchased here. If you don't feel like joining the roar of the crowd inside TQL, FCC games will be airing at the team's various pub partners. Otherwise, at home viewers can view this game for free on Apple TV, but will have to purchase the MLS season pass going forward

WHAT: FC Cincinnati Home Opener

WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: TQL Stadium, 1501 Central Parkway, Cincinnati, OH 45214

MadTree Bonanza

MadTree is celebrating its 10 year anniversary with its annual Bonanza. Attendees can enjoy food, music and rare beers from not only MadTree but other breweries across the region. The taproom will have giant Jenga, cornhole, giant beer pong, pop-a-shot basketball and more all day long. There will also be karaoke as well as live music from various acts, including Aprina Love and Floyd & The Walkmen.

WHAT: MadTree Bonanza

WHEN: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

WHERE: MadTree Brewing, 3301 Madison Road, Cincinnati, OH 45209

Decibel & Esoteric present a Kamayan Feast

Esoteric Brewing Company and Decibel Korean Fried Chicken are holding their monthly Kamayan Feast on Sunday. The brunch is a traditional Filipino feast and includes a spread of food on banana leaves. Attendees can purchase just the meal for $35 or can purchase a food and drink package for $50, which includes either bottomless mimosas or two 20-ounce beers.

For those interested, click here to reserve your spot to get a head count. You'll pay at the door upon arrival.

WHAT: Decibel & Esoteric present a Kamayan Feast

WHEN: Sunday, 11 a.m to 3 p.m.

WHERE: Esoteric Brewing Company, 918 E McMillan St., Cincinnati, OH 45206

Future History Now 2023: How We Roll!

Combining roller skating with the celebration of Black-owned businesses, Future History Now is MORTAR's annual Black History Month event. The event will feature a discussion from Black business experts to highlight the role of storytellers and entrepreneurs in sustaining community spaces, such as the OTR skating rink. After the panel discussion, there will be open skate and a screening of "United Skates," which highlights the underground Black subculture of roller skating.

Tickets cost $5 and include admission, a skating lesson, open skate and a free food item. They can be purchased here.

WHAT: Future History Now 2023: How We Roll!

WHEN: Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Over-the-Rhine Community Center, 1715 Republic St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

Cincinnati Home and Garden Show

Featuring more than 350 exhibitors showcasing everything from kitchens, baths, interior decorating, home organization, landscaping, gardening and more, the Home and Garden Show has returned to the Duke Energy Convention Center. This is the show's opening weekend, and it will return the following weekend as well. The show will also have appearances from HGTV star Joe Mazza.

Tickets costs $13 and can be purchased here.

WHAT: Cincinnati Home and Garden Show

WHEN: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

WHERE: Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

Precipitation Retaliation Happy Hour

Bockfest is creeping closer, which means it's time to burn a snowman effigy. The annual Precipitation Retaliation is held each year ahead of Bockfest to ward off bad weather for the festival. Beginning in 2009 after bad snow ruined Bockfest for many in 2008, the tradition caught on. While organizers say they "cannot conclusively guarantee that (they) have acquired the power to control the weather in Cincinnati," the ritual has worked for the past three Bockfests.

So, if you're looking for nice weather next weekend, enjoy a pint of bock beer and join in on the fun of burning this year's sacrifice.

WHAT: Precipitation Retaliation Happy Hour

WHEN: Friday, 5-8:30 p.m.

WHERE: Northern Row Brewery and Distillery, 111 W McMicken Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45202

Sing-a-Long-a "Sound of Music"

The "Sound of Music" is a classic, and fans of the Julie Andrews film can sing-a-long with it at Music Hall's screening Sunday. The film will be screened with subtitles, and the sing-a-long will include a pre-film warm-up and complimentary prop bags as you prepare for your best rendition of "Do-Re-Mi" or "My Favorite Things." If you really want to get into the spirit, attendees are encouraged to dress in their best "Sound of Music"-themed attire — there will even be a costume contest.

There are two showings on Sunday, and those interested can click here to purchase tickets.

WHAT: Sing-a-Long-a Sound of Music

WHEN: Sunday, 1 p.m. or 7 p.m.

WHERE: Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

Werque on Woodburn Black History Month Celebration

Woodburn Brewing is holding a special edition of Werque on Woodburn this Sunday to celebrate Black History Month. The brunch will see an all-Black cast of drag queens participating in the event, including Gia Naturi, Alan Reign and Alexander Cameron. Quasi will host the drag brunch while Mr. Fantastic will DJ. Woodburn recommends those that are interested get there early for the noon performance because seating will be on a first come, first serve basis.

WHAT: Werque on Woodburn Black History Month Celebration

WHEN: Sunday, Noon

WHERE: Woodburn Brewing, 2800 Woodburn Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45206

Cabin Fever Music & Arts Festival

With more than 20 artists and bands performing, the Cabin Fever Music & Arts Festival is taking over Ludlow on Saturday. The music festival is spread across multiple venues, including Bircus Brewing, Second Sight Spirits and Ludlow Tavern. Attendees can see sets from bands such as Willie & The Cigs, Circus Mojo, The Harmed Brothers and more.

Tickets cost $25 in advance, and $30 day of, and can be purchased here. After purchase, tickets can be picked up at will call at Second Sights Spirits.

WHAT: Cabin Fever Music & Arts Festival

WHEN: Saturday, beginning at 1 p.m.

WHERE: Various locations, Ludlow, KY 41016