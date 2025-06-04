Lil Jon, Soulja Boy, other 2000s hip-hop artists to perform at new Cincinnati taco, tequila festival

FLORENCE, Ky. — For those who were brought up in the 2000s hip-hop scene, a new Cincinnati-area festival is sure to be a throwback for you.

Festivalgoers will be able to "Snap Yo Fingers" and "Crank That" alongside Lil Jon and Soulja Boy, among others, at the first-ever Tacos & Tequila Festival in Cincinnati.

The festival, which is only for those 21 years old and up, is organized by Social House Entertainment and takes place at Florence Y'alls Stadium on Saturday, Oct 4.

The festival's full line-up includes:



Lil Jon

Bow Wow & Soulja Boy

Pretty Ricky

Chamillionaire

Paul Wall

Petey Pablo

Twista

Mike Jones

Bubba Sparxxx

DJ Ashton Martin

Other than the music, the festival will offer Cincinnati's best tacos and street eats, handcrafted margaritas and tequila tastings. There will also be a salsa and queso competition where festivalgoers can cast their votes for their favorite taco truck.

In terms of other entertainment at the festival, festivalgoers can enjoy lucha libre wrestling, a Chihuahua beauty pageant, an exotic car show, photo opportunities and more.

Provided by Tacos & Tequila Festival/JMKE Photography

Tickets, including group tickets and VIP Party Deck tables, are already available for the all-day festival. General admission early bird tickets start at $49. There are two other general admission ticket tiers before the final offer at $99.

VIP tickets include 3 12-ounce margaritas, 1 taco flight and front of stage access, and early bird pricing starts at $119 before increasing to $179 at the final tier level. VIP Party Deck tables, which include everything from normal VIP and more, are for groups of four to 20 people and cost $250 per person.

General parking passes are also available for $20, with a preferred parking option for $40.

You can click here to purchase festival tickets and parking passes.

Tacos & Tequila Festival's Cincinnati party is just one of several festivals taking place this year. Tacos & Tequila will also be taking place in cities such as Chicago, Cleveland, Milwaukee and St. Louis. The festival has already has several locations chosen for next year.

For more information about the festival, click here.