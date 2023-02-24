Here's where you can watch FC Cincinnati games this season, aside from attending a game

CINCINNATI — FC Cincinnati has announced that all home and away games will be broadcast exclusively on Apple TV in the 2023 season, but some local bars can help fans opposed to the extra subscription costs.

Several bars, named by FC Cincinnati as "pub partners," will broadcast every home and away match this season; other bars might play the games too, if they pony up for the Apple TV subscription.

FC Cincinnati announced 18 bars throughout the Greater Cincinnati region are guaranteed to broadcast the matches and feature watch parties:

Taglio - OTR

Taglio - Columbia Tusculum

Taglio - Montgomery

Alexandria Brewing Company

Keystone Bar and Grill - Covington

Rhinehaus

Taft’s Ale House

Molly Malone’s

Bucketheads

The Pub at Kolping (Only Away Matches)

Bean and Barley

Dickmann’s Sports Café

The Pitch

Wings and Rings - Union

Wings and Rings - Greendale

Queen City Radio

The Hi-Mark

The Growler House

Outside of these bars, and others who may choose to pay to broadcast the games, the only way to watch FC Cincinnati play in 2023 is to buy tickets to a game or purchase the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV — though the 2023 season opener at TQL Stadium, will be free on Apple TV+.

Following that, the only game listed as free to Apple TV subscribers without the MLS Season Pass is the March 11 game against Seattle at TQL Stadium.

The season pass will run fans $14.99 a month, unless you also subscribe to Apple TV+ for $6.99 a month, which then discounts the cost of the MLS season pass to $12.99 per month or $79 for the year. The season pass gives fans access to every club team game and features, with no blackouts.

FC Cincinnati begins the season at home for the first time in club history and will take on Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.