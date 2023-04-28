Top 9 rooftops bars, restaurants to have a drink on in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI — While they may be weather permitting, there's something special about enjoying a meal or a cold drink on a rooftop. Whether you want to soak up some city views or join friends for some drinks and patio games, the Tri-State has plenty to offer. Here are the Top 9 rooftops to check out around the Tri-State.

Braxton Brewery

Located at the brewery's Covington taproom, Braxton Brewing Company's rooftop is a perfect spot to have a cold beer. The rooftop is great for getting together with friends, and the brewery recently started serving Dewey's Pizza to also eat with your drink. The rooftop also has a picturesque greenery wall that's a great spot for a photo op.

AC Upper Deck

With views of both the Ohio River and downtown Cincinnati, AC Upper Deck is a great choice for grabbing some appetizers and drinks with friends. The bar is located directly next to Great American Ball Park, and it has a front row seat to the Cincinnati Reds fireworks nights.

Bishop's Quarter

Bringing a taste of New Orleans to the Tri-State, Bishop's Quarter is located just off the Loveland Bike Trail. Each floor of Bishop's Quarter has a slightly different feel, but the rooftop offers a variety of craft beers, TVs to watch and views of the area. The restaurant and bar serves New Orleans-inspired Southern cuisine, including crab cakes, oysters, gumbo and more.

Pins Mechanical Co.

If you're looking for a night filled with fun, Pins Mechanical Co. is one of the best spots to go to. While the inside of the bar offers duck pin bowling, pinball and other arcade games, the rooftop offers giant jenga and a view of Over-the-Rhine. The bar also serves fun drinks that include candy, popsicles and more in them.

Gaslight Bar and Grill

Housed in the former Clifton Branch Library building, Gaslight Bar and Grill is a piece of history in the Clifton neighborhood. Located on Ludlow Avenue the bar and grill serves both lunch and dinner. The restaurant's rooftop offers not only a place to eat and drink but views of the historic neighborhood.

Rhinegeist Brewery

Rhinegeist Brewery's rooftop is an essential spot for any nice day in Over-the-Rhine. Located up by Findlay Market, the rooftop has plenty of seating and views of the city. On the way up to the rooftop, you can also soak in Rhinegeist's massive taproom with cornhole and more or grab some tacos from Local Cantina.

JOSEPH FUQUA ll Rhinegeist Brewery celebrated its fourth anniversary with a disco-themed party on Saturday July 1, 2017. People enjoyed themselves on the rooftop. Photo by Joseph Fuqua II for WCPO

Lisse Steakhuis

Serving Dutch-inspired food, Lisse Steakhuis — which is located in Covington — is known for its steaks. The Mainstrasse area restaurant also has a variety of wines and bourbons to sip on with family or friends. The restaurant's rooftop is also next to its cigar lounge on the third floor.

The View at Shires Garden

Sitting atop the 10th floor of the City Club Apartments, The View at Shires Garden features a 2,000-square-foot rooftop with views of Northern Kentucky, the Ohio River and downtown Cincinnati. The restaurant is open for brunch, lunch and dinner at various times so you can take in the views throughout the day.

Hi-Wire Brewing Co.

Hi-Wire Brewing Co.'s rooftop marks the newest rooftop on this list. The brewery recently opened at the Factory 52 development in Norwood, and the taproom features two bars, a patio and, of course, a rooftop. The brewery features more than 20 of Hi-Wire's beers, wine, seltzers and more to enjoy. The place is also the perfect spot to bring your dog, and Factory 52 is also home to a dog park, as well.